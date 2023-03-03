CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Movement Club/Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr

When putting together a home gym, it's hard to know where to even start. So, we've brought in some experts to help. Find out what former "Dancing With The Stars" pro, certified trainer and founder of The Movement Club Lindsay Arnold and CrossfitGames champion, Olympian and Yeti wellness ambassador Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr recommend for your home gym ahead.

Top products in this article

Concept2 Model D indoor rowing machine, $1,190

Bala bangles, $55

NoBull rose camo trainer, $159

Outfitting a home gym is a big investment, from the equipment to the weights to the shoes you wear. If you've ever wished you could just have a fitness professional tell you what brands are best, look no further. Below, hear about Lindsay Arnold and Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr's 2023 home gym essentials. They've tested brands like Bala, NoBull, Gaiam and more firsthand to find the best of the best.

Also, be sure to check out our guides on the best exercise bikes in 2023, the best home gym ellipticals in 2023 and the best treadmills for your for your home gym in 2023.

Concept2 Model D indoor rowing machine

Amazon

"A quality indoor rowing machine is essential for a full body workout and assists with full body strength and mobility which is key to preventing injuries," Toomey-Orr says.

Concept2 Model D indoor rowing machine, $1,190

Bala bangles

Bala

"These are my absolute favorite weights I've been using for years," Arnold says. "I love how you can use them as arm and ankle weights, which pairs perfectly with my workouts or whenever you want to level up. Plus, they're so chic and cute!"

Bala bangles, $55

Yeti Rambler 36-ounce water bottle

Yeti

"My Yeti Rambler bottle helps keep me hydrated throughout my entire workout and keeps it ice cold for my post-workout recovery," Toomey-Orr says.

Yeti Rambler 36-ounce water bottle, $50

Fit Simplify resistance loop exercise bands

Amazon

"I love a resistance band workout," Arnold says. "Resistance bands are so versatile and can add so much to your routine. These are great for all of my workouts because you can choose between the different resistances."

Fit Simplify resistance loop exercise bands, $13 (reduced from $21)

NoBull rose camo trainer

Nobull

"Having good quality shoes is absolutely vital towards preventing injury, and I stick with my NoBull trainers because they are very comfortable, durable and help me perform at my best when training," Toomey-Orr says.

NoBull rose camo trainer, $159

Gaiam core sliding discs

Amazon

"These are the perfect sliders to incorporate into all of my workouts!" Arnold says. "I've tried so many, and I find these glide the best and grip your feet."

Gaiam core sliding discs, $10

Yeti Loadout 5-gallon bucket

Yeti

"During my workout I commonly use chalk to help with my grip, and the LoadOut bucket is a great way to help keep the gym clean by preventing the chalk from flying around too much between sets," Toomey-Orr says.

Yeti LoadOut 5-gallon bucket, $40

Related content from CBS Essentials