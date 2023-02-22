2 new Yeti colors are out now: Buy water bottles, coolers, backpacks and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Attention Yeti collectors: Two new product colors are out now. You can buy water bottles, coolers, backpacks and so much more in the colors High Desert Clay and Canopy Green.

Find coolers, cups, tote bags, backpacks, water bottles, buckets and lunch bags available in these new Yeti colors. Learn more about the Yeti Crossroads 27L backpack Yeti Tundra Haul wheeled cooler in these new colors below. You can also check out all the available products in High Desert Clay and Canopy Green on the Yeti site.

High Desert Clay

The new Yeti color High Desert Clay is inspired by the crags and canyons of the American Southwest. This backpack comes in the new shade. It has two pockets that fit Rambler bottles, it can secure to a suitcase and it fits 13- to 15-inch laptops and so much more.

Yeti Crossroads 27L backpack, $230

Canopy Green

Canopy Green is inspired by the world underneath the treetops. This large cooler shines in the new Yeti hue. It fits 82 cans and is wine bottle compatible.

Yeti Tundra Haul wheeled cooler, $450

Great water bottles to take on your outdoor adventure

Grab one of the bestselling Yeti water bottles in the two new shades below, or check out some other reader-loved water bottles for your next outdoor adventure.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler

People swear by the $40 Stanley cups because they keep water ice cold for 11 hours, have a convenient handle, fit in car cupholders despite their large size and have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun. They come in a rainbow of appealing pastel hues and have garnered quite a buzz among influencers -- so much so that the Stanley site has a 20-item limit on how many cups you're allowed to order in response to Stanley hoarders and resellers.

The Stanley website only sells the Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler these days because it's the new and improved version of the Adventure Quencher travel tumbler. But you can still find the Adventure Quencher travel tumbler available plenty of places online, which is helpful since Stanley cups are often sold out in several colors.

What's new about the Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler? Its improved lid has a rotating cover with three positions: "a straw opening designed to resist splashes while holding the reusable straw in place, a drink opening and a full-cover top."

Click these links to see which The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler colors are in stock on the Stanley website. The new color stainless steel shale is pictured above. It's in stock along with black glow and rose quartz glow.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler, $40

Stanley Adventure Quencher travel tumbler

Stanley's Amazon page currently only has the older model, the Adventure Quencher travel tumbler, in stock. Some colors are still available, but note that several have elevated prices due to demand. You can find the Adventure Quencher travel tumbler at Dick's Sporting Goods as well. All colors are $40 there.

Stanley Adventure Quencher travel tumbler, $40 and up

Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle

The reviewer-loved Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle is made of professional-grade stainless steel and has a wide opening for a faster fill. It keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. Choose from 12 colors, plus you can personalize it with graphics or text. This orange hue is currently on sale.

Hydro Flask 32 oz wide mouth bottle, $27 (reduced from $45)

Yeti Yonder water bottle

If you're looking for a lightweight water bottle for your outdoor adventures, check out Yeti's newest model. This plastic water bottle is shatter-resistant and comes in two sizes. The larger is pictured. Find it in four colors.

Yeti Yonder 1L water bottle, $25

Yeti Rambler water bottle

Keep your drinks hot or cold with this fan-favorite Yeti bottle. Find it in eight colors and in six sizes. You can also customize it with text and graphics.

Yeti Rambler 26 oz bottle, $40

Under Armour Playmaker water bottle

If you're planning a long workout and don't want to keep refilling your water bottle, the Playmaker water jug from Under Armour is a great option. With an impressive 64-ounce capacity, this water jug does not mess around when it comes to hydration.

The double-wall foam insulation will keep any drink cold for up to 12 hours, and the leak-resistant flip-top lid keeps the risk of an unintentional post-game celebratory Gatorade-dump moments to a minimum. The ergonomic handle and non-slip side grip make the tasks of drinking from and carrying around this behemoth bottle much easier.

Under Armour Playmaker 64 oz water bottle, $27

Welly Traveler



The Welly Traveler features triple-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up 24 hours or hot for up to 14 hours. It's made with with premium-grade stainless steel, natural bamboo, silicone and BPA-free plastic. It also comes with a removable infuser, making it an excellent choice for athletes who prefer naturally-flavored infused water.

Welly Traveler 28 oz water bottle, $40

BlenderBottle Classic V2 shaker bottle

The BlenderBottle is a favorite among gym-goers. It comes with a shaker ball to smoothly mix up powders, such as pre-workout or protein powders.

BlenderBottle Classic 28 oz V2 shaker bottle, $10 (reduced from $11)

S'well stainless steel bottle

This 17-ounce S'well water bottle with a twist-off lid has a user-friendly mouth; it won't suddenly dump water onto your face when you tip it, but it's still wide enough to easily fill with ice.

This bottle will fit most standard-sized cup holders, and reviewers note that its size and shape make it easy to hold. It's BPA-free and composed of food-grade stainless steel. With triple-layered insulation, S'well bottles are designed to keep beverages cold for up to 36 hours and hot for up to 18.

S'well stainless 17 oz steel bottle, $23 after coupon (reduced from $35)

