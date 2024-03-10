The 2024 Oscars are on tonight. Here's how to watch live and what to know

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

It's Hollywood's night to shine as the 96th Academy Awards will be presented tonight. Expect the movie industry's biggest stars, including Zendaya, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Michelle Yeoh, Ryan Gosling and Octavia Spencer to be there.

Keep reading to find out how you can join them -- by watching from home -- for the 2024 Oscars tonight.

What time do the 2024 Oscars start?

This year's Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The show will broadcast live at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT), an hour earlier than the show has aired in previous years. Today is the first day of daylight saving time for 2024, so make sure your clocks are set correctly -- you don't want to miss this show.

Where to watch the 2024 Oscars with cable

The 96th Academy Awards will air on ABC.

How to stream the 2024 Oscars live



While most cable packages include ABC, it's easy to watch the game if ABC isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

You can watch this year's Academy Awards ceremony on FuboTV. Though FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service, it offers live TV streaming of your local network affiliate (when available). That means you'll be able to watch the 2024 Oscars on Fubo. Your subscription will also get you access to almost every NFL game next season, network-aired NBA games this season, 2024 March Madness and local network programming. Packages include ABC, NBC, Fox and CBS, which deliver Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more. You'll be able to watch more than the 2024 Oscars, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the Academy Awards in 2024 without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to the Oscars, you'll have access to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial, but Fubo is currently offering the first month for $60.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 184 channels, including ABC and NFL Network.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

If you don't have cable TV that includes ABC, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream the Oscars live this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the Academy Awards on ABC, local network affiliates, plus cable favorites like the E! Channel and Bravo through its Sling Blue Tier.

All tiers of Sling TV are currently 50% off for the first month. The Sling Blue Tier will cost $22.50 for the first month, then $45 per month afterward.

Top features of Sling TV Blue tier:

You get 42 channels, including ABC and other local affiliates (where available).

You can stream on three devices at a time.

Save up to 50 hours of content for free on Sling TV's cloud-based DVR.

There are no annual contracts, so you can cancel anytime.

Sports fans may want to level up with the Sling Orange + Blue Tier plan to add ESPN to the channels already included in the Blue Tier. That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering 50% off for the first month, so you'll pay just $30.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ESPN and local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

NBA fans can also add to their coverage to get access to all out-of-market games with the NBA League Pass add-on (there are blackouts for all nationally televised games and local games, which you can watch on-demand three hours after the live broadcast or use your Sling Orange + Blue Tier subscription to watch nationally televised games live). NBA League Pass is currently priced at $15 per month as an add-on to either pricing tier listed above, but is currently on sale for $10 for the first month.

You can watch this year's Academy Awards ceremony with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Sports lovers can dive into nationally broadcast NBA games, college basketball and more sports with Hulu + Live TV. NFL fans can watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 Oscars live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch the Oscars on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch the Oscars without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 300-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features an 18-foot digital coax cable.

Where are the Oscars being held in 2024?

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The 2024 Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA, the home of the Academy Awards since 2002.

Who is hosting the Oscars this year?

The 2024 Oscars will mark comedian Jimmy Kimmel's fourth time hosting the show.

Who is performing at the Oscars?

The list of confirmed performers for the 2024 Academy Awards includes: Jon Batiste performing "It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony", Becky G performing "The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot", Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell performing "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" and Scott George and the Osage Singers performing "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon".

A highly-anticipated addition to the performers' list for the Oscars this year includes Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson performing "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie".

How to watch Oscar red carpet coverage

The official Oscars preshow begins at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). The 2024 Oscars red carpet coverage will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed on the platforms featured above.

Who are the 2024 Oscar nominees?

Though "Barbie" star Margot Robbie wasn't nominated for her starring role in the film, nor was director Greta Gerwig nominated for best director, Ryan Gosling was nominated for best-supporting actor for his role as Ken. Bradley Cooper was nominated for his portrayal of Leonard Bernstein in "Maestro", while co-star Carey Mulligan was nominated in the best actress category for the film as well. Martin Scorsese scored a best director nomination for "Killers of the Flower Moon", and star Lily Gladstone earned a nomination in the best actress category -- the first Native American ever nominated for an Academy Award.

To see who else was nominated for the 2024 Oscars and all the winners, tune in to the 2024 Academy Awards on ABC, on March 10, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET.