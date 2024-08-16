Premier League soccer is back! Here's how to watch today's game, 2024-5 season info, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Rodri of Spain celebrates after winning the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match between Spain v France at Munich Football Arena on July 9, 2024 in Munich, Germany. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The Premier League is back and it's never been easier to watch every soccer game of the season, even if you don't have cable. Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the 2024-5 Premier League season, important dates of the season and the best ways to stream every game without a cable subscription.

What Premier League teams are playing today?

The 2024-5 Premier League season kicks off with the Manchester United vs. Fulham game on Friday, August 16, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET (noon PT). The game will be played at Old Trafford football stadium in Stretford, England. It will be broadcast on USA Network and stream on Peacock.

The remainder of the Week 1 matches are below. All kickoffs are at 10:00 a.m. ET unless noted. (All times Eastern.)

Saturday, August 17, 2024

7:30 a.m.: Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool - USA Network

Arsenal vs. Wolves - USA Network

Everton vs. Brighton - Watch live on Peacock

Newcastle United vs. Southampton - Watch live on Peacock

Nottingham Forest vs. AFC Bournemouth - Watch live on Peacock

12:30 p.m.: West Ham vs. Aston Villa - NBC

Sunday, August 18, 2024

9:00 a.m.: Brentford vs. Crystal Palace - USA Network

11:30 a.m.: Chelsea vs. Man City - NBC

Monday, August 19, 2024

3:00 p.m.: Leicester City vs. Spurs - USA Network

Key dates for the 2024-5 Premier League season

The 2024-5 Premier League season begins on Friday, August 16, 2024 and concludes on Sunday, May 25, 2025. This season includes 33 weekends of matches, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday match week. There will be no Christmas Eve feature this season, nor will there be an extended mid-season break. Instead, the season will feature a longer summer break for players.

August 10, 2024: The Community Shield takes place

August 16, 2024: The season begins, with Manchester United hosting Fulham at Old Trafford

June 14, 2024: The summer transfer window opens and Euro 2024 begins

August 30, 2024: The summer transfer window closes

December 26, 2024: Boxing Day

March 16, 2025: The Carabao Cup final takes place

April 26, 2025: The semi-finals take place

May 17, 2025: The FA Cup final and Championship Sunday take place, with all 10 games starting simultaneously

May 21, 2025: The Europa League final takes place in Bilbao

May 25, 2025: The final match round of the season takes place

How to watch the 2024-5 Premier League Season

Premier League soccer games will broadcast on NBC and USA Network, and will stream live on Peacock. The streamer will also features Peacock-exclusive Premier League games this season. For more on how to watch the 2024-5 Premier League season, keep reading below.

How to watch the 2024-5 Premier League season without cable

While most cable packages include NBC and USA Network, it's easy to watch Premier League soccer matches if those channels aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you want to watch every Premier League game of the 2024-5 season, you'll need a subscription to Peacock. The NBC/Universal-owned streamer will live stream every Premier League game airing on NBC and USA Network, as well as broadcast select Peacock-exclusive Premier League games this season.

The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten football and basketball, golf and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $8 per month. An annual plan is available for $80 per year. You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock offers live broadcasts of Premier League games airing on NBC and USA Network, on-demand replays when available, highlights and post-match coverage.

There are 175 Peacock-exclusive Premier League games this season.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows, as well as NFL football airing on NBC

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream live network-aired Premier League soccer matches this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer also offers access to USA Network, NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all next season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. The streamer has a new prepaid offering for football season called Sling TV Season Pass. You can get four months of the Orange + Blue tier, plus the Sports Extra add-on, for $219. That's a savings of $81 over the usual price.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. To watch these games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you add the Paramount+ add-on to your bundle.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC affiliates (where available).

Sling TV also offers the live feed of Premier League matches airing live on NBC and the USA Network.

You also get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can watch live Premier League soccer matches airing on network TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to matches airing on NBC, the USA Network, as well as almost every NFL game next season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the Premier League without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to the Premier League, you'll have access to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS matches. FuboTV Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

You can watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live with Fubo's lookback feature.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch the Premier League as well as the NFL, including the NFL Network, MLB and the NBA, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both NBC and the USA Network. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every match on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live 2024 NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 monthly.

Watch network-aired Premier League games with a digital antenna

Amazon

You can also watch network-aired Premier Leauge games on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf amplified digital antenna with a 60-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 12-foot digital coax cable.

What teams are in the Premier League in the 2024-5 season?

Getty Images

The Premier League consists of 20 teams, including: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Ipswich Town, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Key matchups of the 2024-5 Premier League season

If you're looking for the big matches of the 2024-5 Premier League season, mark your calendar for these terrific games.

- Chelsea vs. Man City, Sunday, August 18

- Man United vs. Liverpool, Saturday, August 31

- Tottenham vs. Arsenal, Saturday, September 14

- Arsenal vs. Liverpool, Saturday, October 26

- Liverpool vs. Man City, Saturday, November 30

- Liverpool vs. Man United, Saturday, January 4

- Arsenal vs. Tottenham, Tuesday, January 14

- Man City vs. Liverpool, Saturday, February 22

- Man United vs. Man City, Saturday, April 5

Tap here for the full schedule for the 2024-5 Premier League season.