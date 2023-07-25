Best Amazon deals on massage guns for summer workout recovery: Theragun, Hyperice, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you work out regularly -- or are planning to start this summer -- then you need a massage gun. A good massage gun can make a world of difference in your workout recovery. The versatile tool can assist with muscle relaxation and pain relief across the body.

These portable massage devices frequently include adjustable speed and intensity settings for customized massages. But massage guns can be expensive. Luckily, we've found a ton of Amazon deals on customer-loved massage guns that you can shop right now.

Handheld massage guns offer a number of benefits for post-workout recovery. These devices can soothe sore muscles, increase blood and lymphatic flow and more. They're beloved by professional athletes and hardcore gym rats, who use massage guns for both warm-up and recovery. Some of the top brands are on sale right now, so you can get a great deal on a new massage gun for yourself or for the workout enthusiast in your life.

Keep reading to discover the best Amazon deals on massage guns.

Best Amazon deals on massage guns



Save on top-rated massage guns to support your muscle recovery this summer. All of these options have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews.

Theragun Pro (4th generation): $379 (save $220)

Theragun Store via Amazon

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily. Rated 4.5 stars.

Theragun Pro (4th generation), $379 (reduced from $599)

Theragun Prime: $229

Theragun Store via Amazon

The Prime is Theragun's most basic, standard-sized model, with up to 30 pounds of force. It also offers a five-speed range with customizable speed through the Theragun app and weighs 2.20 pounds. It's also equipped with four attachments: dampener, standard ball, thumb and cone. This model is quite user-friendly and will suit the needs of the average person suffering from muscle soreness, tightness and pain. Rated 4.7 stars.

Theragun Prime, $229 (reduced from $299)

Theragun Mini 2.0: $179



Amazon

Or try the Theragun Mini 2.0, at a more affordable price point and smaller size. The Mini 2.0 weighs just 1 pound. It offers 20 pounds of force and three speeds -- 1,750, 2,100 and 2,400 PPMs. While the Mini may not replace the need for a full-size, full-powered massage gun, it is a great supplementary option for anyone who travels often or wants to bring a massage gun to the gym. Rated 4.7 stars.

Theragun Mini, $179 (reduced from $200)

Hyperice Hypervolt 2: $199

Hyperice

This updated version of the original Hypervolt is lighter, more powerful and features a newly designed handle. It has three speeds and five head attachments, and promises to be super-quiet. It works with the Bluetooth-connected Hyperice app. At 1.8 pounds, it's lighter than the Theragun Elite. Rated 4.4 stars.

"This little gem is great right after a run for easing some of the stiffness," one Amazon reviewer says. "I also like to use it right before going to bed -- it seems to keep me from having quite so much stiffness in my quads and glutes in the morning."

Hyperice Hypervolt 2, $199 (reduced from $299)

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2: $129

Amazon

The Hypervolt Go 2 boasts 40-watts of power, two head attachments and three speeds. Its main selling point is its extreme portability – its lack of heft is meant to literally keep you on the go. Rated 4.6 stars.

"I was gifted a full size Hypervolt which I use regularly for my legs after runs," a verified purchaser on Amazon says. "When I travel and do runs away from home, I surely miss my massage gun. So I purchased the Hypervolt Go 2. It charges quickly and is quiet. It will definitely be a good traveling companion for races that are away from home."

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2, $129 (reduced from $199)

Toloco massage gun: $38

Amazon

One of the best massage gun deals that you can get right now is on this Toloco massage gun.

This massage gun comes with 15 interchangeable massage heads and seven speed levels to help you customize your experience to fit your recovery needs. It offers a long battery life with a smart LED battery display. Rated 4.5 stars.

"I have always been quite tight in my neck area, and this device gave me relief almost immediately," one Amazon reviewer says. "It feels sturdy, provides a powerful thump, and has a suitable range of speeds. The battery is still showing 80% after a week of using it for 5-10 mins a day. [I] highly recommend."

Toloco massage gun, $38 after coupon (reduced from $100)

Turonic GM5 massage gun: $120

Amazon

This Turonic massage gun features a 4.6-star rating with reviewers praising the massager's long battery life, ease of use and ability to provide relief to tight muscles. The massage gun offers five intensity modes and comes with seven replaceable massage heads for a customizable massage experience.

One Amazon reviewer says that the Turonic GM5 offers a "really good variety in intensity between the different levels. I use it to recover from running. It's great for relieving pain/soreness in calves and feet."

Turonic GM5 massage gun, $120 after coupon (reduced from $160)

Flyby F1Pro deep tissue percussion massage gun for athletes: $50

Amazon

The Flyby F1Pro massage gun offers three speed settings and six interchangeable heads. It is quiet and lightweight, at only 1.8 pounds. This high performance massager features a high-impact brushless motor that offers speeds up to 3200 rpm and up to 50 pounds of pressure. It's great for relieving soreness and muscle tension after a serious workout.

"If you are not looking to spend a fortune on the TheraGun, the FlyBy is just for you," one verified buyer on Amazon says. "It has many different heads to put on the massager for different areas of your body. I personally have shoulder and foot pain, and it relieves the pain about 85 to 90%."

Flyby F1Pro deep tissue percussion massage gun for athletes, $50 (reduced from $140)

