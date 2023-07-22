CBS Mornings Deals: Get a pair of headphones at a 50% discount
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman shared a number of new deals, including bone conductions headphones that are half-off now. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Pro Bone Conductions Headphones by BoneSoundz
BoneSoundz Pro bone conductions headphones come with IPX8 rating, improved sound quality, Bluetooth connectivity and 10 hours of battery life. They're designed to be worn while exercising, even in the pool and you can also take calls while wearing them.
They're currently discounted by 50%.
Pro Bone Conductions Headphones by BoneSoundz, $90 (regularly $180)
ROKNE Curve Classic Pickleball paddle
This Pickleball paddle is made with a textured fiberglass surface and a polypropylene honeycomb core. It features a contoured cushion handle and breathable grip.
It's 41% off right now.
ROKNE Curve Classic Pickleball paddle, $70 (regularly $130)
Wrinkles Schminkles smoothing kits
Wrinkles Schminkles offers a wide variety of smoothing kits which could reduce the look of wrinkles on target areas, including the forehead, eyes, mouth, neck, chest and hands. These patches are resuable up to 20 times -- just place them back on the enclosed storage sheet when you wake up.
Normally priced between $15 and $45, you can get Wrinkles Schminkles on sale now for 35% off.
Wrinkles Schminkles smoothing kits, $10 and up (reduced from $15 and up)
Crystal Hair Remover and Epilator by Amore Paris
This compact device acts as an exfoliator and a hair remover using micro-crystals. It might be suitable for people with more sensitive skin.
Usually priced at $25, it's $13 right now. That's a 48% discount.
Crystal Hair Remover and Epilator by Amore Paris, $13 (reduced from $25)
