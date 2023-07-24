Save up to $250 on a Hydrow Rower at Hydrow's Summer Cyber Week Sale
If you've been eyeing a Hydrow Rower, now is the time to strike. The smart rowers are on deep discount during Hydrow's Summer Cyber Week Sale. You can save up to $250 when you buy one of the top-rated rowing machines today. But that's not all! The brand has majorly discounted rowing accessories and rowing storage pieces during the deals event.
Shop Hydrow's Summer Cyber Week Sale
Hydrow Rower, $2,245 (regularly $2,495)
Hydrow Rower + three-year Hydrow subscription, $3,829 (regularly $4,079)
Hydrow Wave Rower, $1,795 (reduced from $1,895)
Hydrow smart rowing machines are designed with the goal of making each stroke feel like you're out on the water. The company has two rowing machines, the Hydrow Rower and the Hydrow Wave. Both are designed with patented electromagnetic drag technology that gives the rower water-like resistance.
Hydrow offers three ways to experience your rowing workout: live sessions, on-demand courses and distance rowing challenges. A Hydrow subscription also includes yoga, Pilates, strength training, mobility and stretching workouts to complement your rowing regimen. The Hydrow Rower comes with a 22-inch screen, and the Hydrow Wave comes with a 16-inch screen for watching classes.
"The interactive professional athletes feel like friends that are encouraging me on every row," says a reviewer. "I feel great after every workout and look forward to the next."
Hydrow's summer deals
Shop Hydrow's Summer Cyber Week Sale ahead and save on the brand's bestselling rowing machines.
Save up to $250 on a Hydrow Rower
The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.
If you want just the rower, it's on sale for $250 off. You can bundle it with a three-year Hydrow subscription and save $250 as well.
Hydrow Rower, $2,245 (regularly $2,495)
Hydrow Rower + three-year Hydrow subscription, $3,829 (regularly $4,079)
Save $100 on a Hydrow Wave Rower
The Hydrow Wave Rower's small-space-suitable successor features a 16-inch HD screen, stainless steel seat track, durable polymer frame and an adjustable footbed. Despite its smaller size, the Hydrow Wave also fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.
Hydrow Wave rower, $1,795 (reduced from $1,895)
Shop more Hydrow products
Check out more must-have Hydrow products.
Hydrow Rower upright storage kit
This storage kit includes a bracket, strap and detailed installation guide, so you can store your Hydrow Rower in a space-saving, upright position.
Hydrow upright storage kit, $80
Hydrow Wave vertical anchor
Safely store your Hydrow Wave rowing machine with the help of this vertical wall anchor (not compatible with the Hydrow Rower).
Hydrow Wave vertical anchor, $190
Hydrow On The Mat workout kit
This multifunctional workout kit includes a multi-use workout mat, two yoga blocks, two short resistance bands, two long resistance bands and three resistance bands with handles. It has everything you'll need to take advantage of Hydrow's range of non-rowing workouts.
Hydrow On The Mat workout kit, $99 (reduced from $120)
