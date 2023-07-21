The best Amazon overstock deals to shop now that Prime Day is over

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Are you feeling the Amazon Prime Day withdrawal? Well, we've got some great news: You can still save a lot of money thanks to all-new overstock deals from Amazon Outlet. Save up to 50% on high-end home essentials, electronics, luggage, toys and more.

You can get deals on items from popular brands like Samsung, Cuisinart, Black and Decker, Adidas, Teva and more. If you want to see all the incredible offerings from Amazon Outlet, just tap the button below to check out all the items on sale. Or keep reading for our top discounted overstock picks at Amazon.

Best overstock deals to shop now at Amazon Outlet

There's no need to head to an actual outlet mall to shop to save. Amazon's outlet store is a hidden treasure, full of great products from top brands.

Vintiquewise rustic barrel-shaped wooden wine rack

Amazon

Crafted with high-quality wood and metal accents, this vintage-inspired bottle holder showcases up to 23 bottles of wine, adding timeless elegance to any space. Perfect for wine enthusiasts and interior décor lovers alike. Elevate your home with this eye-catching piece or gift it to someone special. Rated 4.5 stars.

Vintiquewise rustic barrel-shaped wooden wine rack, $297 (reduced from $461)

More great picks for your kitchen or home:

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy smartwatch offers a seamless blend of style and technology. With its sleek stainless-steel design and built-in cellular connectivity, it keeps you connected on the go. The vibrant display shows notifications and fitness stats, while its fitness tracking features help you stay on top of your health goals. This is the 42mm LTE model in midnight black, with days' worth of battery life. Rated 4.5 stars.

Samsung Galaxy Watch, $227 (reduced from $300)



Other great electronics and tech products:

Rockland Journey 4-piece softside upright luggage set

Amazon

Discover the stylish and functional Rockland luggage 4-piece set. Durable and lightweight, this set includes a 19-inch carry-on and 28-inch and 24-inch upright suitcases, as well as a 14-inch tote bag. With smooth-rolling wheels and ample storage, it'll be your go-to travel companion. Elevate your journeys with Rockland's vibrant and reliable luggage set. Rated 4.1 stars.

Available in 10 color options.

Rockland Journey 4-piece softside upright luggage set, $91 (reduced from $219)

Other great luggage options from Amazon Outlet:

Carhartt men's 6" lug bottom industrial boots

Amazon

Built with industrial-grade leather and a rugged outsole, these Carhartt boots are designed to withstand the toughest conditions while providing superior traction. The composite toe cap offers essential protection without compromising on weight, making it an ideal choice for all-day wear. Rated 4.4 stars.

Carhartt men's 6" lug bottom industrial boots, $99 and up (reduced from $160)



Other great fashion picks from Amazon Outlet:

Melissa & Doug wooden snacks and sweets play food cart

Amazon

This 2-in-1 food cart playset promises hours of fun for children ages 3 to 7. Bursting with over 40 play food pieces, from pretzels to popsicles, kids can run their own food stand. It's crafted with durable wooden construction and features convenient pull-out drawers, working bell, sliding see-through doors and a reversible awning. Young entrepreneurs can even set prices on the double-sided, write-on menu. Assembled with ease and built to last, this play cart makes an excellent gift, sparking creativity and imagination in young minds. Rated 4.5 stars.

Melissa & Doug wooden snacks and sweets play food cart, $168 (reduced from $240)

Other toys from Amazon's overstock store:

