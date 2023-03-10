Amazon just slashed the price on its best-selling Amazon Fire Tablets

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is offering a ton of deals on tech, home and more this week, including unbeatable savings on Amazon Fire tablets. Right now, you can get a new Amazon Fire tablet for up to 40% off. Amazon Fire Kids tablets are on sale now too.

Keep reading to check out the best deals on Amazon Fire tablets.

Amazon Fire HD 10

One of the best Amazon Fire tablets is the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet. The tablet offers a 10.1-inch HD display, 32 GB of storage and a 12-hour battery life.

This is one of the best tablets for multi-tasking thanks to the devices split-screen feature. The split-screen function allows you to have two apps open at once so you can simultaneously stream shows, answer emails, check your Outlook Calendar and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32 GB, with ads), $120 (reduced from $150)

Amazon Fire HD 10 (ad-free, 32 GB), $135 (reduced from $165)

Amazon Fire HD 8

The Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model, the Amazon Fire 7. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.

Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive, and feature advertisements on the tablet's lock screen. The ad-free models don't have these lock screen ads -- a better choice for those who are gift shopping.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is available in black, denim and rose colors.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $60 (reduced from $100)

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 32 GB), $75 (reduced from $115)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus offers includes fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. It comes with an improved 5MP rear-facing camera for clearer pictures. The Plus model includes 3GB of RAM for better multi-tasking.

Amazon also claims the Fire HD8 Plus is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021), as measured in tumble tests.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus comes in a dimpled gray finish with two storage options: 32GB or 64GB.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-supported, 32 GB), $80 (reduced from $120)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-free, 32 GB), $95 (reduced from $135)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids

The Fire HD 8 Kids is built for kids ages 3-7. The tablet comes in a durable kid-proof case and has a two-year warranty. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands ad-free books, games, videos and apps suitable for children. The tablet includes parental controls to limit screen time and set content restrictions.

The tablet is offered in 32GB or 64GB storage options with a blue or purple kid-proof case.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (32 GB), $100 (reduced from $150)

If you have older kid, consider the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet. It is designed for school-aged kids. It comes bundled with a kid-friendly case, a two-year worry-free guarantee and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The Kids Pro tablet also has access to a digital store where parents can buy and download additional content, including popular games like Roblox and Minecraft.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (32 GB), $100 (reduced from $150)

Save on AirPods Pro 2

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $235 (reduced from $249)

Get the Google Pixel 7 Pro for 15% off

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7" QHD display with 25% higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $829 (reduced from $899)

Save an extra 20% when you buy $50 in bulk home goods at Amazon

Did you know Amazon has warehouse-store-like offerings? It's true. And while Amazon has great everyday prices on bulk paper towels, coffee pods, baby wipes and more, you can save an extra 20% when you spend at least $50.

This deal is an Amazon Prime member exclusive.

Shop Amazon's warehouse-store sale

Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2022 download: $56

Need to file taxes in 2023? Amazon has a deal on TurboTax Deluxe downloads right now. This software allows you to file up to five federal returns and one state return electronically.

Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2022, $56 (reduced from $75)

Want start on your 2023 tax return for free? Head to the TurboTax website -- you don't need to pay until you file, and you'll save a few bucks over the price of buy software on Amazon. Some can even file for free. (For simple tax returns only, not all tax payers qualify.)

TurboTax Free Edition

Best TV deals at Amazon in March 2023

Save on a new TV to watch your favorite spring shows, NCAA sports and more.

More tech deals at Amazon in March 2023

Amazon has tons of other tech on sale now including Amazon devices, pet monitoring camera, massage guns and more. Find the best Amazon tech deals below.

Best spring cleaning and home organization deals at Amazon in March 2023

Spring is here, and that means that it's time to get started on your spring cleaning. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to clean up and refresh your home for spring. From closet organizers to vacuums to storage shelves, all of your spring cleaning essentials are on sale now at Amazon.

Best spring luggage and travel essentials deals at Amazon in March 2023

Planning a spring break trip? Then head over to Amazon to save on new luggage and all of your travel essentials. Right now, you can save up to 47% on Delsey Paris luggage and save on other must-have travel items.

Best home and kitchen deals at Amazon in March 2023

Spring cleaning season is also a great time to refresh your kitchen and bedding -- plus it's National Sleep Awareness month so now is a good time to think about how you've been sleeping and invest in new bedding or pillows to help you get the best rest possible this spring.

Best health and fitness deals at Amazon in March 2023

Get healthy this spring at Amazone -- all sorts of great exercise equipment is on sale now.

