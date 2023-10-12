Amazon October Prime Day is over, but Apple AirPods are still at their lowest price of the year

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple AirPods under $100? You can find them now at Amazon with this still-available deal leftover from Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale. Just about anyone will love the budget-minded 2nd generation Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale for just $89 at Amazon today. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music). Plus, you truly can't beat the under-$100 price point.

Hurry -- this Apple AirPod deal won't last for long.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

