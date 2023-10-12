Amazon October Prime Day is over, but Apple AirPods are still at their lowest price of the year
Apple AirPods under $100? You can find them now at Amazon with this still-available deal leftover from Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale. Just about anyone will love the budget-minded 2nd generation Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.
Related: How we choose our products
Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale for just $89 at Amazon today. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music). Plus, you truly can't beat the under-$100 price point.
Hurry -- this Apple AirPod deal won't last for long.
Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):
- Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.
- They feature one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.
- They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.
How you can join Amazon Prime
Right now, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks. Tap the button below to sign up.
Can products bought during Amazon Prime Day be returned?
Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.
On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."
If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.
Related content from CBS Essentials
- Amazon's October Prime Day is over. These are the best deals you can still get
- The best Amazon October Prime Day 2023 headphone deals: Last chance to save
- Apple AirPods price tracker: When and where to buy Apple headphones
- The Walmart Holiday Kickoff Sale is going strong. Here's how you can score the best deals
- The best PS5 games you can pre-order right now, according to our Sony PlayStation gaming experts
for more features.