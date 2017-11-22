Surviving your Thanksgiving road trip

For most Americans, Thanksgiving means sharing a decadent feast and quality time with close family and friends. But for many, in order to get to that gathering, it also means braving a family road trip.

This year AAA projects nearly 51 million Americans will hit the road for Thanksgiving journeys of 50 miles or more.

Holiday traffic, icy weather, and cranky kids can make an already hectic time of year even more stressful, but there are steps you can take to help make your car ride go smoothly.

Read on for some expert tips for a safe and healthy road trip.