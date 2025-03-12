With Altadena's delayed Eaton Fire evacuation alerts, Supervisor Barger says she's "not going to place blame"

As an investigation continues into delayed evacuation alerts in the Eaton Fire, all in an area of Altadena where all 17 fire victims died, what exactly led to the hours-late alerts remains unclear — as does accountability for the local government-run response.

"Well, I'm not going to place blame on anybody or any entity right now because we've got a report that's gonna be coming in from an independent outside consultant that's gonna really address what happened, but also what we need to fix moving forward," LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents Altadena, said Wednesday as she spoke to CBS News Los Angeles.

"It's important when we give alerts, that they're credible," she said. "And it's obvious that there was a breakdown somewhere."

Several members of Congress called for an investigation into the apparent alert failure after an LA Times investigation uncovered some concerning details around it. The Times reported areas of Altadena west of North Lake Avenue did not alerts until 3:25 a.m. on Jan. 8. — nearly nine hours after officials reported the blaze had started. Hours earlier, just after midnight, a Cal Fire report said winds were "driving rapid fire growth, posing a significant threat to nearby communities," as hurricane-force gusts carried the flames.

The LA Times report found that all 17 people who died in the Eaton Fire were all in the same western area of Altadena where the delayed evacuation alerts were sent, citing records from the LA County Medical Examiner. The unincorporated community in northeast LA County is just about 8.5 square miles in size.

It wasn't the only issue with the county's alert system during the January windstorm and wildfires.

Lebron Jones wipes his eyes while viewing his burned home during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County on Jan. 8, 2025. JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images

Less than a week after the deadly Palisades and Eaton fires started, an emergency evacuation alert intended only for people in an area near a Woodland Hills blaze was sent out to all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Genasys, the company behind the county's emergency alert system, said in the days following that safeguards were being added to its software to avoid such a mistake again.

In early February, Long Beach Congressman Robert Garcia led several members of Congress in questioning what happened by addressing several entities involved in the government-led response to the LA fires. Garcia, who sits on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, joined other lawmakers in sending oversight letters to Genasys, Inc., Los Angeles County, FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

"In life-safety emergencies, appropriately timed, targeted, and clear emergency alert messages can mean the difference between life and death," reads a Feb. 3 letter from members of Congress addressed to Los Angeles County CEO Fesia Davenport, saying that multiple erroneous alerts occurred after the one sent out to all county residents. "Members of Congress and our constituents are working to understand the precise failures which allowed messages to go out erroneously."

But more than two months after the fires started, amid an ongoing probe into the Altadena situation, it remains unclear what exactly led to alerts being sent out so late. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reported that the county emergency management officials tasked with sending out the alerts had not been instructed to send them out to a western area of Altadena until hours later, citing two unnamed sources with the county.

Since they did not receive those instructions, the Times reported it appears fire or sheriff's officials failed to put the alerts into motion.

Barger, who also called for an investigation into the delayed alerts, said Wednesday that she's hoping the ongoing investigation being carried out by an independent, third-party consultant will offer more insight into what exactly happened. Meanwhile, as accountability for the mistakes remain unclear, Barger said "it's too early" to place responsibility on any of the entities involved.

When asked how she would "grade" the county's response, Barger did not offer an answer but said she has tried to reflect on the response to the January fires in searching for answers.

"That is a good question, and I've thought long and hard about what we should've done differently," Barger said. "In talking to the (LA County) fire chief, this truly was a once-in-his-lifetime experience as it relates to a firestorm."

She pointed to the hurricane-force winds seen when the wildfires broke out, gusts reaching up to 100 mph in some parts of Southern California at the time, as well as what she described as "herculean" efforts by firefighters to carry out life-saving rescues while also grappling with a series of quickly spreading, devastating blazes around the sprawling 4,000-square-mile county.

A firefighter hoses down the Virginia Pines Apartment building as flames fully consume it during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Los Angeles County, on Jan. 8, 2025. Jon Putman/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I've talked to sheriffs who work up in the Altadena area who are beating themselves up (thinking) 'What could we have done differently?'," Barger said. "We're gonna have a lot of lessons learned. But I think it's too early to give any blame or any, any- I don't even know what the word would be other than shedding any disgrace, if you will, on any entity that tried to save lives and properties."

Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone, who led the Eaton Fire response, defended his agency's handling of the disaster as he spoke to reporters during the first days of the fire. With forecasters warning of a "life-threatening and destructive" windstorm days before, he said he took preparations well in advance.

"I did everything in my power to make sure we had enough personnel and resources before the first fire started," Marrone said. "I was the one who made the call to the state Office of Emergency Services."

"So it wasn't for a lack of preparing and decision-making that resulted in this catastrophe," he said. "It was a natural disaster."

On the opposite side of the county, the response to another deadly wildfire led to the demotion of the LA Fire Department's former chief, Kristin Crowley, as Mayor Karen Bass said she failed to put adequate resources and personnel in place for the Palisades Fire.

"We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley's watch," Bass said last month of her decision to remove Crowley as chief.