Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass removes LAFD chief Kristin Crowley over handling of Palisades fire

Mayor Karen Bass announced Friday morning that she has officially removed Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley effective immediately.

Bass has appointed former Chief Deputy Ronnie Villanueva, a 41-year-old LAFD veteran, as interim fire chief.

"Acting in the best interests of Los Angeles' public safety, and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department, I have removed Kristin Crowley as Fire Chief," Bass said in a statement. "We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley's watch."

Bass' decision comes after reported turmoil between the mayor and fire chief following the Palisades Fire in January. The two put on a united front after speculation of the chief's firing soon after the fire broke out.

Bass will hold a news conference Friday.

Los Angeles businessman Rick Caruso, who ran against Bass for the mayor's seat in 2022, said Bass' decision to fire Crowley is disappointing.

"Chief Crowley served Los Angeles well and spoke honestly about the severe and profoundly ill-conceived budget cuts the Bass administration made to the LAFD," Caruso said in a statement. "That courage to speak the truth was brave, and I admire her."

Crowley was the department's first female and LGBTQ chief. She was sworn in as chief in 2022.

