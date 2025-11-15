Widespread Southern California storm to bring several inches of rain, flood warnings to region

An "unusually strong storm system" is raising concerns about flooding in much of Southern California on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Several inches of rain are expected to accumulate throughout the region, with the heaviest totals expected between the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. The weekend's portion of the storm is its second phase, the NWS said, and is expected to bring more

Saturday's rain is expected to cover most of the region, ranging from the Central Coast to San Diego County.

Expected rain totals throughout the weekend, from Friday night to Sunday, are as follows, according to the NWS:

2.6 inches in Los Angeles

2.82 in Santa Barbara

2.6 in Oxnard

2.53 in Long Beach

1.35 in Lancaster

2.29 in Pomona

2.5 to 3 in Anaheim

2 to 2.25 in Irvine

2 to 2.5 in Ontario

1.5 to 2 in Riverside

2 to 2.5 in Temecula

Totals include more than 4.5 inches in the Palisades Fire burn scar, more than 5 in the Eaton Fire burn scar and more than 4 in the Bridge Fire burn scar, bringing flood concerns to the vulnerable areas.

Dozens of specific homes have been hit with evacuation orders in those areas, and those affected have been alerted, according to Los Angeles County. Evacuation warnings have been issued at the following burn scars, in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday: