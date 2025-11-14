Rain has arrived in Southern California as communities brace for potentially dangerous flooding, debris flows

The first rainstorm in a series of wet weather has arrived in Southern California on Friday morning, bringing light rain, but it is only expected to intensify as the day goes on.

The National Weather Service said the atmospheric river is expected to produce at least 3-6 inches of rain across the region throughout the day and into Saturday.

Local officials have taken precautions ahead of the heavy rain, including the installation of extra K rails to divert possible debris flows and issuing evacuation warnings for high-risk areas, including recent burn scars.

One of the main concerns of the storm is potentially dangerous flooding. An NWS flood watch is in effect for much of Southern California through Saturday evening. The NWS said rain rates could be up to an inch per hour, which could cause excessive runoff.

A CBS LA Next Weather Alert is also in effect through Saturday night for all communities. The purpose of the alert is to warn communities about a weather event that could cause disruption in their daily lives and commute.

The second part of the storm is expected to start Friday night, with the main intensity over Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Weather officials predict that between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday, 2-3 inches of rain will likely fall across flat portions of the coasts and valleys, and 2-4 inches of rain will fall across the coastal slopes.

"Rainfall rates will mostly be near a half inch per hour, but the heavier bursts will be near 1 inch per hour," the NWS said.

The rain will taper off Saturday night and by mid-morning on Sunday. Conditions should dry out on Sunday before another storm develops on Monday, bringing another chance of showers.

Evacuation warnings

There are several evacuation warnings in effect across most burn scar areas in Southern California.

Evacuation warnings are in effect in Ventura County near the Mountain Fire Burn Area and Matilija Canyon/north Fork, Camino Cielo area until 6 p.m. on Sunday. Storm advisories are also in effect for the Community of La Conchita and Camp Chaffee until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Los Angeles County officials issued an evacuation warning for residents who live near the Kenneth Fire burn scar. The warning may also reach residents in the unincorporated areas of Oak Park in Ventura County, but the warning only applies to LA County residents.

Evacuation warnings are in effect in these LA County burn scar areas until 8 p.m. on Friday:

Canyon

Bethany

Eaton

Palisades

Hurst

Kenneth

Sunset

Lidia

Franklin

Bridge

According to LA County, those warnings will become orders effective at 8 p.m. and will remain until 8 a.m. on Sunday.