What federal aid is available to Los Angeles wildfire evacuees? FEMA breaks it down.

What aid is open to LA wildfire evacuees? FEMA breaks it down

Los Angeles wildfire victims and evacuees can receive federal assistance — covering expenses like rent costs and medical bills — through disaster relief under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Last week, tens of thousands fled their homes as two major wildfires ripped through parts of the county, leaving at least 24 people dead and several others injured as homes, schools, churches and other buildings were completely destroyed. Many remain evacuated, sometimes turning to shelters and temporary housing inside hotels, motels and the homes of loved ones.

Some are grappling with the loss of friends and family, in hard-hit areas like Altadena and Malibu, while many are trying to figure out what to do next as their neighborhoods and entire communities are left devastated.

Khaled Fouad, left, and Mimi Laine, right, embrace as they inspect a family member's property that was destroyed by the Eaton Fire on Jan. 9, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. Getty Images

With a major disaster declaration by President Joe Biden, help from FEMA is available to those in LA County who've been affected.

While some aid is designed for those without insurance, or who are underinsured, even people who do have home insurance may be eligible for some federal assistance, according to FEMA. The agency has a list of tips for recovery and clears up any rumors or misinformation about federal aid on its website here.

For mental and emotional support, FEMA's Disaster Distress Helpline can be reached 24/7 at 1-800-985-5990 for free crisis counseling.

FEMA opened the following two Disaster Recovery Centers on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. PST. More information on the centers can be found here.

UCLA Research Park West

10850 West Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Hours of operation – Daily: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pasadena City College Community Education Center

3035 East Foothill Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91106

Hours of operation – Daily: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How much and what kind of federal aid is available?

Serious Needs Assistance grant: $770

FEMA is providing a one-time $770 grant for urgent needs and emergency supplies, covering the costs of essentials like water, food, gas, first aid, personal hygiene products and diapers. One grant is available per eligible household.

These grants — which don't have to be paid back as they are not loans — are offered to those who have been displaced, need shelter or have other emergency costs related to the wildfires. Applications must be submitted within the first 30 days after a disaster is declared — Biden made a formal major disaster declaration for the LA fires effective Jan. 7.

Federal assistance for housing: up to $43,600

This FEMA aid covers rental assistance, reimbursement for lodging expenses like hotel stays and costs related to home repairs, rebuilding and replacement. The deadline for applications is March 10.

Bob Fenton, regional administrator for FEMA, said the state may provide more financial aid in some cases. "The state adds $10,000 to the repair grant if someone receives a max grant," Fenton said.

FEMA also provides up to 18 months of temporary housing if a wildfire victim is displaced from their home for that length of time, Fenton said. How the federal agency offers such housing will depend on the decision-making of local leaders, he said.

"Well, those are decisions up to the city and county and communities impacted by the fires. But we could do a number of things. The displacement assistance we provide provides up to 14 days of hotel reimbursement," Fenton said. "We then provide rental assistance so individuals could go rent units on their own," he said. "And then we also have done things such as direct housing, whether it's … mobile homes or leasing other units. All those things are options."

Federal assistance for other needs: up to $43,600

In addition to aid for housing, this other grant from FEMA covers medical and funeral expenses, the costs of moving and storage, childcare expenses, bills for repairing and replacing vehicles, costs of damaged or destroyed household items and other non-housing needs. The deadline for applications is March 10.

For both this grant, and the housing-related grant, each household is eligible for up to $43,600. Fenton said those who have insurance should reach out to their insurance provider first and then apply with FEMA as soon as possible.

He also said FEMA officials will always identify themselves formally and wildfire victims and evacuees should beware of fraud attempts by individuals trying to impersonate members of the federal agency. "I always say if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is too good to be true," Fenton said.

How to apply for federal aid

FEMA assistance is designed primarily for those who do not have insurance, or whose insurance does not cover their basic needs, according to the agency. Given this, FEMA says those who have insurance should file a claim as soon as possible and then be ready to provide that coverage information when applying for FEMA aid.

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit the application page on DisasterAssistance.gov and fill out your location information to see if you are eligible for aid. The Spanish-language website can be found here.

Applications can also be completed by phone or by downloading and using the FEMA App. The FEMA Helpline can be reached at 1-800-621-3362, with assistance available in multiple languages.

The federal agency has said those affected may receive a letter in the mail from FEMA, and if this letter says "not approved" for assistance, this does not necessarily mean they have been denied. Determination of insurance coverage may have to be finalized, or more documents may be needed, and the helpline can be reached to navigate these issues.

FEMA also explains how to apply in a brief instructional video which can be found here.

The federal agency only distributes aid by check or through direct deposit — not by any other means.

"Los Angeles County residents and renters should know that FEMA does not hand out gift cards, vouchers or any other type of credit to guarantee assistance," the FEMA website explains.

Any documents that need to be submitted as part of an application can be sent to FEMA in one of the follow ways:

Upload the documents to your disaster assistance account at DisasterAssistance.gov

Mail the documents to this address: FEMA, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

Fax the documents to 800-827-8112

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center, like one of the two in LA County listed above. A full list of centers can also be found here.

The state of California has also launched its own website outlining federal and other assistance for wildfire victims.