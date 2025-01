What aid is open to LA wildfire evacuees? FEMA breaks it down FEMA Regional Administrator Bob Fenton breaks down what aid the federal agency offers to Los Angeles wildfire evacuees and victims, from rental assistance for those who have been displaced to grants for rebuilding and other relief. More than 100,000 Los Angeles County residents fled from their homes last week as blazes broke out across the region, two of them killing at least 24 people and leaving behind a path of destruction.