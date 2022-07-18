Watch CBS News
UC Irvine will enforce indoor mask mandate beginning Monday

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

After Orange County moved into the "high community transmission" level due to a spike in new COVID-19 infections, UC Irvine has reinstated its indoor mask mandate for everyone inside campus buildings. 

The mask mandate will go into effect on Monday, the university announced

UCLA reinstated its indoor mask mandate in June and has since extended it. The university is also recommending all campus goers to be tested for COVID-19 every week.

Students, faculty members and staff at the UCLA and UCI campuses will have to wear a mask indoors even if they're vaccinated.

Over at USC, students and staff are not required yet to wear a mask indoors, though that could change soon if Los Angeles County reinforces the mask mandate.

First published on July 17, 2022 / 6:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

