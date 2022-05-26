UCLA reinstates indoor mask policy as COVID-19 cases rise throughout L.A. County

The University of California, Los Angeles has reinstated an indoor mask policy in light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases within Los Angeles County and on campus.

As case numbers continue to rise, the university opted to conduct the last portion of their Spring quarter while wearing masks during any indoor activities including lectures.

"Last week alone, UCLA had close to 870 new cases, which, per the UCLA COVID-19 Pivot Matrix, would place us at the `severe' level," said UCLA Vice Chancellor Michael J. Beck and Professor Megan McEvoy, co-chairs of the UCLA COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force in a letter sent to the school's staff and student body. "`It is important for us to respond to the current trends so that we can reduce the risk of infection without disruption to in-person learning and campus activities, including commencement celebrations."

With less than a month until commencement ceremonies begin on June 9, students and parents will be required to wear masks for any indoor graduation ceremonies, though graduates will be allowed to remove them temporarily as they walk across stage to accept their diplomas, or for photograph opportunities adjacent to the stage.

The mask mandate is expected to last until June 15.

Beck and McEvoy also urged students to reconsider holding indoor events off-campus.

The university had previously lifted indoor mask requirements at the beginning of the Spring Quarter.