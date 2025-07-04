Watch CBS News
Local News

Triple-digit heat expected for valleys, high desert and Inland Empire next week

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Triple-digit temperatures expected for valleys, high desert and Inland Empire next week
Triple-digit temperatures expected for valleys, high desert and Inland Empire next week 03:14

Triple-digit temperatures are coming to Southern California over three days next week.

KCAL News has issued a Next Weather Alert for the upcoming Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to help you prepare for the sweltering heat expected to last into the weekend. 

The alert will be in effect for the Southern California valleys, high desert areas and the Inland Empire. 

KCAL News meteorologists expect highs in the areas to hover between 100 and 108 degrees during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. 

The heat could elevate the risk of heat-related illness, especially for vulnerable populations. 

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include high body temperature, vomiting, dizziness, confusion and hot, red, dry or damp skin. Officials implore residents to call 911 if these symptoms appear. Heat stroke is a medical emergency. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.