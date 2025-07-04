Triple-digit heat expected for valleys, high desert and Inland Empire next week

Triple-digit temperatures expected for valleys, high desert and Inland Empire next week

Triple-digit temperatures are coming to Southern California over three days next week.

KCAL News has issued a Next Weather Alert for the upcoming Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to help you prepare for the sweltering heat expected to last into the weekend.

The alert will be in effect for the Southern California valleys, high desert areas and the Inland Empire.

KCAL News meteorologists expect highs in the areas to hover between 100 and 108 degrees during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The heat could elevate the risk of heat-related illness, especially for vulnerable populations.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include high body temperature, vomiting, dizziness, confusion and hot, red, dry or damp skin. Officials implore residents to call 911 if these symptoms appear. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.