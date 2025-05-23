'Tesla road rage guy' alleged Hawaii attack is a 'failure of the system,' attorney says

Alongside three alleged victims of the "Tesla road rage guy," attorney Gloria Allred called it an "absolute failure of the system" that he was released from a Los Angeles County prison, allowing him to allegedly strike again.

Nathaniel Radimak pleaded not guilty on Thursday in a Hawaii courtroom to a felony charge for unauthorized entry into a more vehicle and two misdemeanor charges for assault to the third degree, according to Allred.

Those charges were in connection with his arrest earlier this month in Honolulu. Police said he exchanged words with an 18-year-old woman from a Tesla as she was attempting to park her car. He then allegedly assaulted the young woman and her 35-year-old mother.

Radimak, 38, has a history of similar attacks in California.

arrest photo of Nathaniel Radimak, May 8, 2025 Honolulu Police Department

He was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a series of road rage attacks throughout Los Angeles County. He only served about 250 days after his sentencing; however, he was given credit for time served and 212 days for good behavior.

The violent nature of these incidents, along with video that has gone viral, has led to Radimak gaining notoriety online. In all incidents, including the recent alleged attack in Hawaii, he was driving a Tesla. It's not yet clear if he moved to Hawaii or was just visiting.

During a news conference Friday, Allred criticized California's justice system for allowing him to go back on the streets.

"When justice is not done, the public is in danger," she said. Allred added that the incident in Hawaii likely violated his parole agreement back in California. He's being held in Hawaii on $100,000 bail, but if that bail were to be paid, Allred says he'd be held on a no-bail warrant for a parole violation.

Although it appears Radimak will remain in custody as the legal process plays out for the new charges, Allred criticized the handling of the case in California. She alleges that, before his 2024 early release from prison, the victims of the crimes he was convicted weren't able to give their input, a legal right.

One alleged victim on Friday, identified as Vivian Romero, said she's not surprised that Radimak allegedly struck again.

"Had he served a sentence of five years in California, these new attacks on women may have been prevented," she said. "I believe that these incidents were a foreseeable consequence of a system that repeatedly failed to address his pattern of violence and his pattern of behavior."

'Vigilante justice'

Radimak was allegedly assaulted by fellow inmates at the Hālawa Correctional Facility on May 12, according to the Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

As of Friday, it's not yet clear why the alleged assault took place, or if the offending inmates knew of Radimak's notoriety at the time.

Allred disavowed what she described as "vigilante justice" on Friday, although she didn't appear too sympathetic.

"Doesn't look like he had a good time in Hawaii in custody. I couldn't help myself," she said with a smirk. "I wouldn't wish a beating on anyone, even Mr. Radimak."

She then took a serious tone and stated a truth.

"Most of his victims have been women," Allred said. "Terrifying."