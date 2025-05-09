Southern California Tesla road rage driver is arrested in Hawaii

The same Tesla driver who terrorized Southern Californians on the road in 2023, was arrested in Hawaii on Thursday for a road rage-related assault.

Honolulu Police Department officers arrested Nathaniel Radimak for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and first-degree assault for allegedly attacking two women in their car on May 7.

According to police, as an 18-year-old woman was parking her car with her 35-year-old mother as a passenger, she exchanged words with a gray Tesla driver as he sped past. The man got out of his Tesla with Oregon license plates, assaulted the two women, and then fled in his car. Radimak was arrested the following day.

In 2023 Radimak was arrested for attacking eight people in Southern California road rage attacks while driving a Tesla, and at times wielding a metal pipe.

The now 29-year-old was sentenced on Oct. 4, 2023, to five years in prison for his road rage assaults. He was released on Aug. 28, 2024.

Radimak received credit for 424 days served for the nearly 250 days he spent in county jail during the trial. He was also awarded 212 days for good behavior, according to attorney Gloria Allred.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement, "Radimak was released to parole supervision in Los Angeles County on Aug. 28, 2024, after serving his full sentence as defined by law."

A Jan. 11, 2023 road rage incident on Highway 2 in Glendale was captured on camera. Video showed the Tesla driver stopping his car in traffic, then getting out and striking the other car with a pipe.

Other victims had similar stories of a man in a Tesla randomly attacking their vehicles with a pipe. Users on social media dubbed Radimak the "Tesla road rage guy" after videos of the incidents spread through different platforms.

At the time the charges were filed against Radimak, then-District Attorney George Gascón said the "reign of terror ends today ... motorists in Los Angeles shouldn't have to live in fear of being attacked while simply driving on the freeway."