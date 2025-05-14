Infamous Southern California Tesla road rage driver assaulted by inmates in Hawaii

Nathaniel Radimak, infamously known as the "Tesla road rage guy," was hospitalized on Wednesday after he was attacked by several inmates at Hālawa Correctional Facility in Honolulu, Hawaii.

He was being held there after his arrest for attacking two women in their car on May 7, when he exchanged words with an 18-year-old woman before assaulting her and her 35-year-old mother. He then fled from the area in a Tesla, the same type of vehicle he gained his reputation for in Southern California.

Radimak was arrested the next day on suspicion of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and first-degree assault for the incident. He recently appeared in court

"At approximately 4:25 p.m. Monday, May 12, 2025, Nathaniel Radimak was allegedly assaulted by other inmates in the housing unit at the Hālawa Correctional Facility," said a statement from the Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. "He sustained injuries to his face and torso and was taken to a local hospital for treatment."

A photo shows Radimak sitting in the lobby of a hospital in Hawaii with injuries to his face.

The 38-year-old man was sentenced in Oct. 2023 to five years in prison for a series of road rage assaults on Southern California freeways dating back to 2020, many of which involved his wielding a metal pipe. He was released less than a year later, however, after receiving credit for 424 days served, nearly 250 days for time spent in county jail during trial and 212 days for good behavior, according to attorney Gloria Allred.

Hawaii DCR investigators are looking into the attack.