Man serving prison time for Tesla road rage attacks is released ahead of 5-year sentence

A man who has been serving jail time for multiple violent Southern California road rage attacks while driving a Tesla and wielding a metal pipe is set to be released ahead of his five-year sentence on Wednesday.

Nathaniel Radimak, now 37, was arrested in 2023 and charged with criminal threats, stalking, vandalism, and elder abuse for attacks on eight separate victims -- he ultimately pleaded no contest and was sentenced to five years. His jail time began on Oct. 4, 2023, and he is scheduled to be released Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.

Radimak received credit for 424 days served while awaiting sentencing and was awarded 212 days for good behavior.

Attorney Gloria Allred held a Zoom news conference Wednesday where three people represented by her voiced their shock and disappointment at his early release.

"It makes me angry and disappointed to see this person, who has caused suffering and trauma, walk free while his victims are still left to deal with the aftermath of his actions. We are still fighting for compensation for our damages, but there are constant delays in that process," Jane Doe 2 said.

Allred continued to say that a troubling aspect of Radimak's release records from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation lists his release area as "unknown."

Radimak was arrested on Jan. 29, 2023, in connection with a Jan.11 road rage incident that took place on Highway 2 in Glendale.

The road rage attack was captured on camera, showing the Tesla driver stopping his car in traffic, then getting out with a pipe and striking the other car with the pipe. Other victims had similar stories of a man in a Tesla randomly attacking their vehicles with a pipe.

"As a result, many of the victims are terrified that Mr. Radimak will retaliate against them," Allred said of his release.

At the time the charges were filed against Radimak, District Attorney George Gascón said the "reign of terror ends today ... motorists in Los Angeles shouldn't have to live in fear of being attacked while simply driving on the freeway."

The women represented by Allred who spoke at Wednesday's Zoom news conference said they weren't sure if the 10 months served was enough time for Radimak's rehabilitation.

"Nathaniel Radimak repeatedly made deliberate, intentional, choices to attack victims citywide on multiple occasions. Almost all the victims were women, and some were senior citizens. This was not one isolated incident, which begs the question, is there hope to rehabilitate repeat offenders," Jane Doe 1 said.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement, "Radimak was released to parole supervision in Los Angeles County on Aug. 28, 2024, after serving his full sentence as defined by law."