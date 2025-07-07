Watch CBS News
Inland communities brace for triple-digit heat as major warm-up develops

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

Amber Lee’s 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather
Amber Lee’s 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather 04:16

Inland communities in Southern California are bracing for a major warm-up as triple-digit temperatures are expected to affect the area.

KCAL News has issued a Next Weather Alert ahead of the upcoming weather event to prepare communities for the scorching heat that could impact daily life.

The alert has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the Inland Empire, valleys and high deserts.

nwa-map-inland-valleys.png
A Next Weather Alert has been issued for the Inland Empire, valleys and high deserts starting on Wednesday. Temperatures could reach up to 105 degrees in some areas.  KCAL News

KCAL News Meteorologist Amber Lee says conditions could reach record-breaking heat.

The National Weather Service is urging vulnerable populations to take extra precautions during the hot weather period. Weather officials say the hottest days should be Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures expected to reach up to 105 degrees in the valleys, deserts and lower mountains. Coastal communities will experience a slight warm-up as well, but conditions will remain between 70 and 80 degrees.

Vulnerable populations:

  • Pregnant individuals
  • Newborn children
  • Young children
  • The elderly
  • People with chronic illnesses

The NWS recommends people drink plenty of water, use air conditioners and stay in the shade and wear loose-fitting clothes. 

