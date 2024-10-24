Suspect in brutal beating of Barney's Beanery valet pleads not guilty

The man charged with severely beating a valet at Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood pleaded not guilty to several felonies including attempted murder on Thursday.

Prosecutors charged Dorian Michael Gray, 28, with seven felony counts, which include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, as well as several other assault, battery and mayhem charges. He also faces two misdemeanor battery counts.

Efrain Zarazua, more fondly known to customers as Frankie, was chased by the unknown assailant at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday outside of the restaurant in the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

Surveillance footage shows the jarring moments when the suspect, shirtless and wearing a white hat, knocked Zarazua to the ground before stomping on him and kicking him in the head repeatedly.

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash and Frankie Zarazua, beloved valet at Barney's Beanery that was ruthlessly attacked over the weekend. Chris Zarazua

A.J. Sacher, the director of operations for the restaurant chain, says that Zarazua is the face of the business since he greets almost every person who sets foot inside.

"He's somebody that people greet. They've known throughout the city and beyond because he's just been such a fixture there," Sacher said.

Zarazua suffered multiple injuries to his head, neck and body, according to the restaurant chain. He was restrained to the intensive care unit while he recovered from his injuries.

Sheriff's officials said they believed the same suspect also may have carried out at least four other assaults in the same general area within 20 minutes that evening in West Hollywood. injuries inflicted in those attacks were not as severe.

Gray was arrested about a month after allegedly attacking Zarazua.