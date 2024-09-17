Longtime Barney's Beanery valet critically injured after being attacked outside of West Hollywood restaurant

Barney's Beanery valet critically injured after being attacked outside of West Hollywood restaurant

A longtime valet at the beloved Barney's Beanery restaurant in West Hollywood continues to recover after he was violently attacked outside of the business over the weekend.

Efrain Zarazua, more fondly known to customers as Frankie, was chased by the unknown assailant at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday outside of the restaurant in the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

Surveillance footage shows the jarring moments that the suspect, shirtless and wearing a white hat, knocking Zarazua to the ground before stomping on him and kicking him in the head repeatedly.

"Frank is currently still in critical condition in the ICU, having sustained multiple injuries to his head, neck and body," said a post on the restaurant's Instagram page. "Frankie has been part of Barney's team for over 30 years. He is kind, funny and welcoming to everyone he encounters."

A.J. Sacher, the director of operations for the restaurant chain, says that Zarazua is basically the face of the business, since he greets almost every person who sets foot inside.

"He's somebody that people greet. They've known throughout the city and beyond because he's just been such a fixture there," Sacher said.

Investigators are searching for the suspect in what they are calling attempted murder. They have not yet been able to determine if he is homeless and release photos in hopes that someone can identify him.

They also noted that he committed battery against two other people that evening. Anyone who knows more is asked to contact Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives.

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash and Frankie Zarazua, beloved valet at Barney's Beanery that was ruthlessly attacked over the weekend. Chris Zarazua

Zarazua's son Chris spoke with KCAL News about his father's brutal attack, which left him with a broken jaw and other head injuries.

"My blood boiled, seeing this person attack my dad," he said. "It was pretty brutal. It was heartbreaking to watch."

He says that his dad loves the job, especially getting to park the fancy cars and meeting celebrities like Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash and "Harry Potter" actor Tom Felton.

"Something needs to be done. There needs to be justice for my dad," he said.

A photo of the alleged suspect. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

While their investigation continues, family members are hoping to raise money to pay for Zarazua's medical expenses. His son says that it's being kept secret from him, so he can see all the support and love he's received since being hospitalized.

Zarazua is no longer in critical condition as he continues to recover at the hospital, where he is finally able to speak with his family.