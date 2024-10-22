Arrest made in West Hollywood Barney's Beanery valet attack

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the beating of a popular longtime valet at the West Hollywood Barney's Beanery, Los Angeles County Sheriff's detectives announced Tuesday.

The suspect has been identified as Dorian Michael Gray. He was arrested Friday and is being held without bail. Sheriff's officials said he was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Efrain Zarazua, known to customers as Frankie, was allegedly chased and beaten unconscious on Sept. 14 outside of the Santa Monica Boulevard restaurant.

Surveillance footage captured the jarring moments where a man, shirtless and wearing a white hat, knocked Zarazua to the ground before stomping and kicking him repeatedly in the head.

Zarazua, who has worked at Barney's for over 30 years, was in the ICU after sustaining multiple injuries to his head, neck, and body from the attack. Sheriff's officials said they believed the same suspect also may have carried out at least four other assaults in the same general area within 20 minutes that evening in West Hollywood. injuries inflicted in those attacks were not as severe.

On Oct. 21, Zarazua's wife, Irma Zarazua, announced the arrest of a suspect on a fundraising page and gave an update on her husband's condition. She said he is home but has a long road to recovery.

"Due to his brain injury, he still has frequent moments of amnesia, and for that, he has to have rehab and 24/7 constant care," his wife said.

"We don't know how long he's going to need rehab for him to be back to his happy, friendly self again."