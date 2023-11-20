Strong Santa Ana winds whip through Southern California

Strong winds are expected to continue blowing through Southern California Monday through Tuesday.

"Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible," the National Weather Service advised. "Travel could be difficult, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles."

In the western San Gabriel Mountains, the Highway 14 Corridor and along the Grapevine, a high-wind warning was in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Expect north winds of 30 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 mph becoming northeast Sunday night through Tuesday morning and local gusts to 80 mph in the western San Gabriel mountains.

A wind advisory is in effect in the western Antelope Valley until 10 p.m. Monday, with north winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

In the Santa Monica Mountains and the Santa Clarita and western San Fernando valleys, a high-wind warning will be in effect until 3 p.m. Monday where northeast winds of 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected.

Similar advisories were issued for the Malibu, Pacific Palisades and Topanga areas as well.

A wind advisory was issued from midnight Sunday to 10 a.m. Tuesday for the beach cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and San Clemente.

A high-wind warning was issued from 6 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Tuesday for the inland areas of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo.