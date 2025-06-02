Watch CBS News
Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run makes its move through Los Angeles County

Julie Sharp
Law enforcement agencies throughout Southern California are carrying the torch ahead of the Special Olympics Summer Games, stretching from San Diego to Los Angeles – ending in Long Beach where the June 6-8 games take place.

The Southern California leg of the torch run began May 27 in San Diego, and on Monday, the Los Angeles tour began with LAPD South Traffic athletes in Wilmington.

In 2024, the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), Southern California raised $1.2 million with over 200 law enforcement agencies participating.

Funds raised support Special Olympics athletes with equipment and training for the Special Olympics.

On Monday, law enforcement relay teams will take turns carrying the "Flame of Hope" through the Los Angeles County communities of San Pedro, Lomita, Palos Verdes, South Bay beach cities, through LAX, and into Culver City.

The relay continues Tuesday morning with the LAPD Wilshire division, picks up Wednesday through North Hollywood and Burbank, and continues Thursday through Hollywood and West LA. On Friday, LASD Compton is one of the agencies carrying the torch until the Long Beach PD carries it to the final destination at the Cal State Long Beach Pyramid. 

This weekend's competition consists of hundreds of local Special Olympics athletes competing in track and field, basketball, flag football and more. Opening ceremonies take place at Walter Pyramid, June 6 at 6:30 p.m.

