Southern California wildlife officials investigating "unusual surge" in sick and dying seagulls

Wildlife officials are investigating an "unusual surge" in sick and dying seagulls being found along the Southern California coastline in recent weeks.

The International Bird Rescue, located in San Pedro, says that since July 25, they've received 16 Western Gulls exhibiting symptoms like dehydration, difficulty standing, partial or complete paralysis, confusion and difficulty blinking. The most severely sickened birds are also showing respiratory distress.

"Some birds have been found dead on beaches," said a release from the organization. "Initial tests for bird flu on three of the earliest cases were negative; results from more recent cases are pending."

Some seagulls under the care of the International Bird Rescue in San Pedro. International Bird Rescue

In the nearly month-long span that they've been receiving patients with similar symptoms, International Bird Rescue officials say that birds have been found on a stretch of coastline ranging from Malibu and Venice to the Redondo Beach in the South Bay.

The discoveries mark just another series of illnesses in a troubling trend for Los Angeles County wildlife since the start of 2025.

In February, dozens of sickened sea lions were hospitalized by a massive domoic acid outbreak and in April wildlife officials were overwhelmed by a large amount of brown pelicans who were also poisoned by domoic acid. In Venice, near the famous canals, at least six dogs were dead and dozens of others ill due to a mystery illness that is still being investigated by public health officials.

Anyone who notices a seagull acting strangely or showing signs that they're having trouble walking or standing is urged to call the Bird HelpLie at (866) 767-2473.