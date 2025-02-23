Possible domoic acid outbreak leaves more than a dozen sea lions sick in Malibu

More than a dozen sea lions have been sickened in the wake of a likely domoic acid outbreak in Malibu, according to wildlife officials.

"Though we have not confirmed the cause for these animals' illness, their signs and the recent rains make the situation highly suspicious for domoic acid toxicity," said a statement from the California Wildlife Center on Facebook.

They say that in the last three days team members have been dispatched to calls of 14 different sick California Sea Lions, including four calls on Sunday morning alone.

As such, beachgoers are advised to avoid the animals and contact the CWC's Marine team via call or text at (310) 924-7256 if they see an animal in distress.

According to wildlife officials, domoic acid is "an algal bloom resulting from a single-celled organism called Pseudo-nitzschia." When toxic, domoic acid can cause brain and heart damage, even in low doses.

Sea animals and humans alike can be exposed to benign and toxic strains of DA through the ingestion of contaminated fish, they said.

"Signs in marine mammals include seizures, a craning head motion known as 'stargazing,' and highly lethargic or comatose states," CWC's statement said. "These animals are suffering and confused; do not interact directly with animals such as sea lions in distress as they may lunge and bite without warning."