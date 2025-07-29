Venice pet owners on edge after several unexplained dog deaths in recent weeks

Pet owners were issued a warning by city officials on Tuesday after multiple dogs were inexplicably sickened and died in recent weeks after walks near the Venice Canals, prompting an investigation from Los Angeles County health officials.

The deaths were first announced by the Venice Canals Association in a post on social media, stating that dogs had been vomiting, having seizures and collapsing from the illness. Dog owners and walkers were advised to keep dogs on a leash away from water in the canal and to avoid using shared bowls with other dogs.

Since the start of June, neighbors say that at least six dogs have died and nearly a dozen others have fallen ill. Fliers have been posted all throughout the neighborhood warning people of the outbreak.

"It is a very serious issue," said Ramon J. Goni, a member of the Venice Canal Association. "It's basically a cluster of like, five dogs dying in less than 10 days, and then another one that passed away last month."

One of those dogs who tragically died was Mackie, a six-and-half-month-old puppy. Her owner Jamie said that her dog suddenly began having mobility issues that led to seizures and death within hours.

"It was so fast," Jamie said. "I was able to hug her and kiss her and say goodbye, and that was it."

Veterinarians were unable to pinpoint exactly what led to Mackie's sudden illness.

"The doctor said her bloodwork came back clean, and she couldn't figure out what was happening," Jamie said. "It's honestly terrifying."

The Venice Canal Association has organized a team to collect data from dog owners, which is actively being shared with Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials. Pet owners can scan a QR code and report illness symptoms in real time.

Though there's still no concrete cause for the deaths, Goni said that potential causes being considered include toxic algae bloom, rodent poison or other toxins near the water.

In response to a request for comment, the Los Animal Services shared a statement that read, "The dogs range in age from young to senior and appear to be from separate households, all apparently healthy before suddenly becoming ill or dying. Many of the dogs are experiencing neurologic signs (seizures, weakness), cardiac arrest, and peracute to acute death."

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has also launched an investigation into the matter.

"At this time, the cause of the illness is unknown, and we are working closely with local veterinarians and pet owners to gather more information. We understand the concern this may cause pet owners in our community and want to assure residents that we are treating this matter with the utmost urgency," a statement said. "Updates will be provided as soon as more information becomes available."

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact the Veterinary Public Health Program at (213) 288-7060.