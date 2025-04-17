Southern California in for light morning rain and a cloudy day

Thursday welcomed cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and some drizzle, and the clouds are expected to be around through Friday.

With temperatures well below normal, light rain came down early morning in southern Orange County, mostly along the 5 Freeway, and moved into parts of the Inland Empire. The mountain areas may also see some rain on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain for most of the Los Angeles area, with clouds expected to linger most of the day. Rain chances diminish throughout the day.

A wind advisory is in place in the Antelope Valley until 11 p.m. Thursday, as gusts reach up to 45 mph.

The weekend will see warmer and sunnier conditions.