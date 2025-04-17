Watch CBS News
Local News

Southern California in for light morning rain and a cloudy day

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Alex Biston’s 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather
Alex Biston’s 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather 02:25

Thursday welcomed cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and some drizzle, and the clouds are expected to be around through Friday.

With temperatures well below normal, light rain came down early morning in southern Orange County, mostly along the 5 Freeway, and moved into parts of the Inland Empire. The mountain areas may also see some rain on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain for most of the Los Angeles area, with clouds expected to linger most of the day. Rain chances diminish throughout the day.

A wind advisory is in place in the Antelope Valley until 11 p.m. Thursday, as gusts reach up to 45 mph.

The weekend will see warmer and sunnier conditions.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.