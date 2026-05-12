SoFi Stadium undergoes major transformation as 2026 FIFA World Cup is 30 days away

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup only 30 days away, Sofi Stadium is undergoing a major transformation to get ready for the players and fans in Los Angeles.

Sand has already been laid and leveled out, measured by a 3D scan, to prepare for the grass that will go on top.

On Wednesday, crews will begin to lay out the grass that is being driven in and cooled in trucks to keep it protected. An entire system was created beneath the ground to protect the NFL field as well as for irrigation and ventilation for the soccer pitch.

Fans will be able to come watch matches at SoFi Stadium, which will be dubbed "Los Angeles Stadium" during the World Cup. They will be able to tour the stadium on days when no matches are being played here.

"We've been planning this for over eight years," said Otto Benedict, senior VP at Sofi Stadium. "The fact that we're here now, 30 days out, this is truly an incredible experience."

This is the first time in 32 years that the U.S. men's national soccer team has played in Los Angeles for the World Cup.

The U.S. and Paraguay will face off for the first match in LA on June 12.

Outside of the stadium, people will also be able to attend fan experience events at the Memorial Coliseum and other venues around LA. Kathryn Schloessman, president and CEO of the LA Sports and Entertainment Commission, said the World Cup is more than just the matches; it's also about the impact on communities.

"The city is starting to light up," Schloessman said. "These matches are great, but it's about what we are doing for the community and how we are showcasing Los Angeles to the world."

Before the first match in LA, there will be an opening ceremony that will feature special performances from Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA and Tyla.