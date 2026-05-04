FIFA unveils World Cup fan zones throughout Los Angeles County
A month ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles, organizers announced 10 official zones for soccer fans to gather and enjoy the matches.
Dubbed "Fan Zones," the gathering points will start after the opening weekend and continue throughout the international tournament. There are a handful of free fan zones, but most of the events will cost $5 to $25.
"These events will create accessible, vibrant gathering places where fans can come together to celebrate the global game," said Kathryn Schloessman, the head of the World Cup Host Committee. "From iconic landmarks to neighborhood hubs, Los Angeles will offer an unmatched FIFA World Cup experience that reflects the diversity, culture, and passion of our region."
The first of the fan zones will open on June 18. The final three events will run through the end of the World Cup on July 19. Here is a list of the 10 locations:
- The Original Farmers Market: June 18–21
- Ticketed experience - $5 daily / $17 multi-day pass; free for children 3 and under
- Featuring a full slate of group stage matches, including USA vs. Australia and Mexico vs. Korea Republic
- The event will include family fun soccer zones, beer gardens, and the best international cuisine from the Market's 40 plus eateries and specialty shops
- Tickets & more information available HERE
- For media inquiries, contact TOFM@therightnow.co and mcerrato@afgilmore.com
- City of Downey: June 20
- Free community event with optional VIP packages to purchase
- Featuring key group stage matchups including Germany vs. Côte d'Ivoire and Tunisia vs. Japan
- The event will include an opening ceremony, large viewing area, entertainment, soccer exhibition, art walk, interactive booths, food vendors and a beer garden
- Tickets & more information available HERE
- For media inquiries, contact afperez@downeyca.org
- The Heart of the City: Los Angeles Union Station: June 25–28
- Free multi-day event in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles
- Features simultaneous match viewing and marquee international matchups, including USA vs. Türkiye
- The event will include DJ performances, meet & greets, interactive challenges, competitive activities, and immersive experiences
- Tickets & more information available HERE
- Hansen Dam Lake: July 2–5
- Ticketed outdoor experience - $25 GA with VIP options available
- Featuring Round of 32 and Quarter-final matches in a festival-style environment
- The event will include a transformed lakefront view featuring DJ performances, global food, beer gardens, movie cars, muralists, games with prizes and nonstop entertainment
- Tickets & more information available HERE
- For media inquiries, visit eliza@gecevents.com
- LA County's Earvin "Magic" Johnson Park: July 4–5
- Free community celebration
- Featuring Quarter-final matches
- The event will include fun activities for the whole family, a community marketplace, resources, music, food trucks, drinks and more
- Tickets & more information available HERE
- Los Angeles County Whittier Narrows: July 9–11
- Free community celebration
- Featuring Semi-final matches and key late-stage tournament action
- The event will include cultural activities, a community marketplace and a range of local eats
- After the matches, fans can explore the vast park and discover all that the San Gabriel Valley has to offer
- Tickets & more information available HERE
- Venice Beach: July 10-11
- Ticketed beachfront Fan Zone – GA starting at $10 with VIP options available
- Features knockout stage matches in one of LA's most iconic destinations
- The event will include global food vendors and beverage gardens, live music, DJs, cultural performances and additional family programming
- Tickets & more information available HERE
- For media inquiries, contact oliviaforbispr@gmail.com
- Fairplex: July 14–15 & July 18–19
- Ticketed event
- $10 for all four days through May 31
- $20 after May 31
- VIP options available
- Features multi-game packages including Semi-finals, Bronze, and Final matches
- The event will include interactive games, crafts, appearances from local mascots, educational "science of soccer" exhibitions and activities, and a house DJ
- Tickets & more information available HERE
- For media inquiries, contact hernandez@fairplex.com
- West Harbor: July 14–15 & July 18–19
- Ticketed waterfront Fan Zone experience - $5 per ticket with VIP options available
- Featuring Semi-final and Final matches
- The event will include soccer-inspired activities, interactive experiences, great food, drinks, and a live DJ
- Tickets & more information available HERE
- For media inquiries, contact westharbor@quinn.pr
- Downtown Burbank: July 18–19
- Ticketed event starting at $25
- Features the tournament's final matches, including the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final
- The event will include live entertainment, family-friendly games, VIP Experiences, and an adjacent free international street fair with global flavors and cultural experiences
- Tickets & more information available HERE
- For media inquiries, contact mhamzoian@burbankca.gov
Organizers said more fan zones may be announced later. They urged attendees to use LA Metro.