FIFA unveils World Cup fan zones throughout Los Angeles County

A month ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles, organizers announced 10 official zones for soccer fans to gather and enjoy the matches.

Dubbed "Fan Zones," the gathering points will start after the opening weekend and continue throughout the international tournament. There are a handful of free fan zones, but most of the events will cost $5 to $25.

"These events will create accessible, vibrant gathering places where fans can come together to celebrate the global game," said Kathryn Schloessman, the head of the World Cup Host Committee. "From iconic landmarks to neighborhood hubs, Los Angeles will offer an unmatched FIFA World Cup experience that reflects the diversity, culture, and passion of our region."

The FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed during the Los Angeles stop of The FIFA World Cup 26 Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola at LA Live in Los Angeles on March 24, 2026. Frederic J. Brown /AFP via Getty Images

The first of the fan zones will open on June 18. The final three events will run through the end of the World Cup on July 19. Here is a list of the 10 locations:

The Original Farmers Market: June 18–21

Ticketed experience - $5 daily / $17 multi-day pass; free for children 3 and under



Featuring a full slate of group stage matches, including USA vs. Australia and Mexico vs. Korea Republic



The event will include family fun soccer zones, beer gardens, and the best international cuisine from the Market's 40 plus eateries and specialty shops



Tickets & more information available HERE



For media inquiries, contact TOFM@therightnow.co and mcerrato@afgilmore.com

City of Downey: June 20

Free community event with optional VIP packages to purchase



Featuring key group stage matchups including Germany vs. Côte d'Ivoire and Tunisia vs. Japan



The event will include an opening ceremony, large viewing area, entertainment, soccer exhibition, art walk, interactive booths, food vendors and a beer garden



Tickets & more information available HERE



For media inquiries, contact afperez@downeyca.org

The Heart of the City: Los Angeles Union Station: June 25–28

Free multi-day event in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles



Features simultaneous match viewing and marquee international matchups, including USA vs. Türkiye



The event will include DJ performances, meet & greets, interactive challenges, competitive activities, and immersive experiences



Tickets & more information available HERE

Hansen Dam Lake: July 2–5

Ticketed outdoor experience - $25 GA with VIP options available



Featuring Round of 32 and Quarter-final matches in a festival-style environment



The event will include a transformed lakefront view featuring DJ performances, global food, beer gardens, movie cars, muralists, games with prizes and nonstop entertainment



Tickets & more information available HERE



For media inquiries, visit eliza@gecevents.com

LA County's Earvin "Magic" Johnson Park: July 4–5

Free community celebration



Featuring Quarter-final matches



The event will include fun activities for the whole family, a community marketplace, resources, music, food trucks, drinks and more



Tickets & more information available HERE

Los Angeles County Whittier Narrows: July 9–11

Free community celebration



Featuring Semi-final matches and key late-stage tournament action



The event will include cultural activities, a community marketplace and a range of local eats



After the matches, fans can explore the vast park and discover all that the San Gabriel Valley has to offer



Tickets & more information available HERE

Venice Beach: July 10-11

Ticketed beachfront Fan Zone – GA starting at $10 with VIP options available



Features knockout stage matches in one of LA's most iconic destinations



The event will include global food vendors and beverage gardens, live music, DJs, cultural performances and additional family programming



Tickets & more information available HERE



For media inquiries, contact oliviaforbispr@gmail.com

Fairplex: July 14–15 & July 18–19

Ticketed event



$10 for all four days through May 31





$20 after May 31





VIP options available



Features multi-game packages including Semi-finals, Bronze, and Final matches



The event will include interactive games, crafts, appearances from local mascots, educational "science of soccer" exhibitions and activities, and a house DJ



Tickets & more information available HERE



For media inquiries, contact hernandez@fairplex.com

West Harbor: July 14–15 & July 18–19

Ticketed waterfront Fan Zone experience - $5 per ticket with VIP options available



Featuring Semi-final and Final matches



The event will include soccer-inspired activities, interactive experiences, great food, drinks, and a live DJ



Tickets & more information available HERE



For media inquiries, contact westharbor@quinn.pr

Downtown Burbank: July 18–19

Ticketed event starting at $25



Features the tournament's final matches, including the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final



The event will include live entertainment, family-friendly games, VIP Experiences, and an adjacent free international street fair with global flavors and cultural experiences



Tickets & more information available HERE



For media inquiries, contact mhamzoian@burbankca.gov

Organizers said more fan zones may be announced later. They urged attendees to use LA Metro.