FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour makes first US stop in Los Angeles

The FIFA World Cup Trophy made its first U.S. stop in Los Angeles today as part of its ongoing host-nation tour ahead of the 2026 summer games.

Out of 48 soccer teams, only one will hoist the gold, 13-pound trophy during the winner's ceremony, ultimately taking home a replica. The 18-karat gold trophy remains in the hands of FIFA.

"The trophy tour is truly when we start integrating with the fans. There is no better way for us to bring fans to be closer to the game and start building their anticipation," Daria Makhoukova, general manager FIFA World Cup 2026, Coca-Cola Company's North America Operating Unit, said.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will visit 30 FIFA Member Associations across 75 stops with more than 150 tour days. The tour kicked off in Mexico City on Feb. 26 and will continue through the U.S. until the Canadian leg begins on April 10. Games in Los Angeles will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

"Seeing her (the trophy) is always a pleasure. It's definitely something very difficult to explain, what it means," said Alessandro Del Piero, FIFA 100 member and former player with the Italy national team.

"Football and sports in general represent more than a sport, it's a way to be connected … we don't care about religions, races, and other kinds of things, there is only a green pitch. Everybody has the same rules, and we need to fight to achieve the victory."

Trophy viewing is reserved for fans who pre-registered for the event. Organizers said they expect about 10,000 people at The Coke Studio, at L.A. Live. Other U.S. stops include Las Vegas, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Dallas, Chicago, New York, and more.