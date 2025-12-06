Los Angeles matchups, times announced for FIFA World Cup 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup's schedule has been announced, and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will play host to eight matches over a month.

Los Angeles will have the honor of hosting the U.S. Men's National Team in two of their three guaranteed matches of the tournament, including the opener. Some teams, such as the U.S. opponent on June 25 and Switzerland's opponent on June 18, will be determined through a set of playoffs in March.

Here's the full slate (all times are Pacific):

U.S.A. vs. Paraguay - Friday, June 12 at 6 p.m.

Iran vs. New Zealand - Monday, June 15 at 6 p.m.

Switzerland vs. TBD (Italy/Northern Ireland/Wales/Bosnia-Herzegovina) - Thursday, June 18 at 12 p.m.

Belgium vs. Iran - Sunday, June 21 at 12 p.m.

U.S.A. vs TBD (Turkey/Romania/Slovakia/Kosovo) - Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m.

Round of 32 knockout (2nd place in Group A vs. 2nd place in Group B) - Sunday, June 28 at 12 p.m.

Round of 32 knockout (1st place in Group H vs. 2nd place in Group J) - Thursday, July 2 at 12 p.m.

Quarterfinal - Friday, July 10 at 12 p.m.

Potential knockout matchups

Southern California-based fans of the Mexican and Canadian national teams can hold out hope that they'll have a chance to see their team.

If Mexico places second in Group A, they'll play at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, June 28. Other Group A possibilities for that match include Korea Republic, South Africa and the winner of a qualifier playoff between Czechia, Denmark, North Macedonia and Republic of Ireland.

Canada can be the Group B representative if they place second, as well as Qatar, Switzerland and the winner of a qualifier playoff between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Meanwhile, the second knockout match in Inglewood, taking place on Thursday, July 2, has a real chance to see some star power.

The winner of Group H will visit LA, with those possibilities being Spain, Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. That team will face the runner-up of Group J, which includes defending champion and Lionel Messi-led Argentina, with Algeria, Austria and Jordan.