SoCal Edison removes transmission towers near Eaton Fire area for examination

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

KCAL News

As part of an investigation to find the cause of the deadly Eaton Fire that decimated the Altadena neighborhood, Southern California Edison removed transmission towers near the burn scar for examination. 

Since the start of the fire, there have been several allegations claiming that equipment from the utility company sparked the blaze. 

sce-tower.png
Southern California Edison transmission towers have been removed near the Eaton Fire burn scar for further examination.  KCAL News

SkyCal flew over the Eaton Canyon, where crews from SoCal Eidson could be seen using a helicopter to remove the towers and relocate them. 

"The towers weigh approximately 17,000 pounds," said Marc Ferguson, SCE senior manager of Transmission Operations and Helicopter Assisted Line Organization (HALO). "That's why they are being taken out in two, possibly three, sections with a large helicopter called a Sky Crane."  

The towers will be moved to a site where investigators will examine whether they were responsible for igniting the wildfire, the company said. 

"The removal of the towers is another step in a thorough and transparent investigation. Prior to this, SCE partnered with an outside agency to complete weeks of electrical testing while the towers were in place within the canyon," SoCal Edison said. 

 A few weeks ago, crews were seen removing power lines from transmission towers. 

A number of lawsuits have been filed against SoCal Edison after attorneys, representing wildfire survivors, claim video footage shows the company's equipment starting the fire. 

Chelsea Hylton

