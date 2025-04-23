Watch CBS News
SoCal Edison crews remove electrical equipment using helicopters near Eaton Fire burn area

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

Southern California Edison crews removed towers and lines of conductors Wednesday near the area where the Eaton Fire burned in January.

A utility company spokesperson confirmed that crews began working on Monday to remove two towers and two lines using helicopters. They said the equipment would be taken to a safe space for analysis.

A spokesperson with Southern California Edison confirmed that crews were removing two towers and two lines using helicopters near the Eaton Fire burn area. KCAL News

SkyCal flew over the area where linemen could be seen working on the towers. SoCal Edison says the removal of the equipment is part of the ongoing investigation into the Eaton Fire. The utility says it started removing conductors and towers associated with the idle transmission lines in Eaton Canyon on Monday. 

The company is currently facing several lawsuits following the deadly and destructive Eaton Fire that erupted in the Pasadena and Altadena areas.

The City of Pasadena, Los Angeles County, the Pasadena Unified School District and other fire survivors have filed several lawsuits for damages, claiming the utility's electrical equipment sparked the wildfire.

Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, lawyers representing some survivors have presented a video that depicts two flashes of light seen coming from a decommissioned SoCal Edison tower.

In response to the accusations, SoCal Edison said it would be inspecting and testing its equipment in coordination with local and fire agencies. The inspections would include climbing examinations, resistance, soil resistivity and current injection testing and additional drone inspection.

