Manhattan Beach-based Skechers shoe company acquired by 3G Capital

Skechers USA announced on Monday that it will be acquired by 3G Capital global investment firm, which will take the company private.

Under the more than $9 billion deal, the company will continue to be led by CEO Robert Greenberg, President Michael Greenberg and COO David Weinberg.

The company will remain headquartered in Manhattan Beach, where it was founded over 30 years ago by Robert Greenberg, who also founded the LA Gear footwear company.

"Over the last three decades, Skechers has experienced tremendous growth," Robert Greenberg said in a statement.

"Our success has been due to our commitment to excellence and innovation across the entire Skechers organization, in-demand comfort-focused product offering, and loyal partners."

The deal calls for 3G to pay $63 per share for all remaining shares of Skechers, which the company said represents a 30% premium on the firm's 15-day volume-weighted average stock price.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Skechers and look forward to working with an entrepreneur of Robert's caliber and the talented Skechers team," 3G Capital's co-managing partners Alex Behring and Daniel Schwartz said in a joint statement.

"Skechers is an iconic, founder-led brand with a track record of creativity and innovation. We have immense admiration for the business that this team has built and look forward to supporting the company's next chapter. Our team at 3G Capital is built to partner with companies like Skechers."