Sickened brown pelican falls from sky over Huntington Beach equestrian center

A sick brown pelican fell from the sky over an equestrian center in Huntington Beach on Sunday, something that officials say is part of a much bigger problem impacting wildlife across the region.

It happened sometimes Sunday afternoon, when the large bird suddenly dropped out of the air and landed near some horses. Officials with the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center said.

Upon taking the bird under their care, they found that it was suffering from domoic acid poisoning. It's currently in stable condition, they said, as it's treated with anti-seizure medicine and IV fluids.

Officials say that they've received dozens of sickened brown pelicans in recent weeks, adding on to the large amount of sea lions, whales and dolphins that have also fallen ill due to a massive and ongoing acid outbreak.

Over the weekend, Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center employees say that sick pelicans were also found in Aliso Viejo, Mission Viejo and Laguna Niguel, which is unusual due to their being inland communities.

Another dead dolphin was also found on Sunday near Venice Beach, just days after multiple other dolphins were also found washed ashore along the LA County coastline.