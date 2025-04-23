Domoic acid confirmed as cause of death in Long Beach, Huntington Beach whales

Wildlife and ocean experts have determined domoic acid to be the cause of death in at least two whales recently, including the Long Beach minke that drew onlookers for days as it lingered in the port's Rainbow Harbor.

According to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, the ongoing domoic acid outbreak is caused by one of the largest harmful algae blooms along the Southern California coast.

Necropsies were done by the center and the Ocean Animal Response & Research Alliance to determine the cause of death of four whales stranded on beaches in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Test results of the juvenile humpback, stranded on Jan. 24 in Huntington Beach, and on the minke stranded on April 6 in Long Beach, confirmed high levels of domoic acid. The official cause of death for both was determined to be domoic acid toxicosis.

A 45-foot gray whale washed ashore near the Huntington Beach Pier on April 11. KCAL News

Humpback and minke whales, along with other marine mammals, feed on small schooling fish, like sardines and anchovies which are known to accumulate domoic acid.

More than 50 sea lions were sickened in late February by what wildlife officials thought to be a likely domoic outbreak in Malibu.

Sea animals and humans can be exposed to benign and toxic strains of domoic acid by eating contaminated fish.

Ocean experts find that harmful algal blooms and their toxins are becoming more frequent, severe, and long-lasting, especially with warming ocean conditions.

This is the fourth consecutive year Southern California has seen a domoic acid outbreak, with this event beginning earlier and remaining more severe than experts have seen before, according to PMMC.

"Whales are sentinels of ocean health, and their suffering signals a larger ecological imbalance driven by intensifying harmful algal blooms. These events are no longer isolated—they're increasing in scope, scale, frequency, and severity," Keith Matassa, CEO and founder of OARRA said.

Necropsy results are still pending for the two gray whales that stranded at Dockweiler State Beach on Feb. 1 and at Huntington Beach on April 11.