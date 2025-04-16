New Santa Monica apartment complex to house homeless and low income families

Construction begins Wednesday on a Santa Monica housing complex for low-income families and those experiencing homelessness.

Venice Community Housing and the Community Corporation of Santa Monica are hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for 20th Street Apartments to kick off the build.

The 20th Street Apartments will offer 78 units of affordable and supportive housing to unhoused individuals and families earning less than 60% of the area's median income.

Erika Lee, Venice Community Housing executive director, said it's taken years working with the Community Corporation of Santa Monica and local leaders to get this project to the groundbreaking stage

"One solution to ending homelessness is housing. So we need the political will, the financing, and folks to welcome new buildings in their neighborhoods," Lee said.

Rendering of 20th Street Apartments in Santa Monica. Venice Community housing

The units will be split evenly, with 50% of the site's households making between 30-60% of the area median income and the other 50% reserved for people who were experiencing homelessness at the time of move-in.

All residents will have access to employment and education services, physical and mental health services, tenant-centered workshops and classes, and much more.

The complex will include 38 one-bedroom, 21 two-bedroom, and 19 three-bedroom units and is expected to be completed by May 2027.

"There are tens of thousands of people living on our streets today throughout Los Angeles County, and 78 does feel like a drop in the bucket, but every drop matters," Lee said.