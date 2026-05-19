Southern California's Sandy Fire in Simi Valley burns more than 1,300 acres with 5% containment
Crews are continuing to battle a brush fire dubbed the Sandy Fire burning in Simi Valley, which has grown to more than 1,300 acres on Tuesday morning.
Andrew Dowd, the Public Information Officer for the Ventura County Fire Department, said the fire has burned 1,386 acres. He described it as a "fast-moving, wind-driven fire" that began burning in the area near Sandy Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday.
Containment was at 5% as of 8:37 a.m., according to Cal Fire.
Dowd said overnight firefighters were able to make significant progress due to the favorable weather and cooler temperatures. Crews provided structure protection and strengthened containment lines around the fire perimeter. He added that firefighters are preparing for forecasted winds, which are expected to increase later Tuesday morning and are being strategically positioned around the burn area to address potential flare-ups and hot spots.
He said one of the main goals for Tuesday is to reinforce existing control features.
More than 750 firefighters have been assigned to the fire, which sparked on Monday morning. The Simi Valley Police Department said around 10:17 a.m., they received a report that an individual "hit a rock with a tractor" near the 2600 block of Rudolph Drive, which sparked the fire.
Sgt. Rick Morton said when people are clearing large pieces of property, oftentimes they strike something not seen to the naked eye, which may cause whatever they're clearing to catch on fire.
Dowd said they are continuing to receive additional ground and air resources from other agencies across Southern California.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said that city officials were "closely monitoring" the fire and that the Los Angeles Fire Department had deployed some resources to support Ventura County crews.
Dowd said the fire destroyed one home. CBS LA spoke to neighbors near where the home was destroyed on Trickling Brook Court. They said the family who lived there had been there for decades.
Kady Doody said they have a tight-knit community and look out for each other.
Aerial footage of the fire on Monday showed neighbors springing into action to help one another by loading animals into crates. Many used hoses to water down dry vegetation.
Residents thanked firefighters for their quick response.
"The first responders, they were here, they did the magic that they do," said Don Sullivan. "They've been doing a great job. I've been watching the drops; they are right on target."
Evacuation orders and warnings
Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for more than 17,000 residents as crews continue to work on containment and assess damage according to the Ventura County Fire Department. More than 400 residents remain under evacuation warnings. Evacuation orders are in place for:
- SIMI-32A
- SIMI-33A
- SIMI-34
- SIMI-35
- Santa Susana 01
- Santa Susana 02
- Cheeseboro 01
- Burro Flats 01
- Meyer Canyon 01
- Bell Canyon 01
- Bell Canyon 02
- Bell Canyon 03
- Bell Canyon 04
- Bell Canyon 05
Evacuation warnings are also in place for Ventura County residents in:
- Box Canyon 02
- Box Canyon 03
Several other Los Angeles County zones were also placed under evacuation warnings, including:
- WTH-U045
- HID-C501
- AGO-C304
- CAL-C401
- LAC-WOOLSEY
- LAC-LAKEMANOR
- CSB-U024
- MTV-U048
- LFD-0405
- LFD-0469
- LFD-0343
- LFD-0295
- LFD-0471
An emergency shelter has been established at the Rancho Santa Susana Community Park on 505 Los Angeles Avenue.
- Small animal shelter: Simi Valley Animal Shelter, 670 W Los Angeles AvenueSimi Valley, CA 93065
- Large animal shelter: Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 E Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001
Simi Valley Unified school closures
On Monday morning, the Simi Valley Unified School District said the fire was burning near several of its schools. Students from the Crestview Elementary School and Mountain View Elementary School were evacuated to Simi Valley High School by bus. The district said they were not told to evacuate, but chose to do so and immediately notified students.
At around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Simi Valley Unified School District officials said that with at least seven schools located in the evacuation zones, school would be canceled on all campuses and afterschool programs on Tuesday.
"We hope that by providing this early information, our families will be able to make appropriate arrangements for childcare tomorrow," a spokesperson for the district said. "We will evaluate the status of the Sandy Fire tomorrow afternoon and communicate again with staff and families about Wednesday's status."
Road closures
Ventura County firefighters have closed several roads to keep the public safe and to allow firefighting equipment to assist with the ongoing situation.
- Bell Canyon Road in both directions from Overland Drive
- Katherine Road at the railroad tracks
- Oak Knolls at Southern Oaks Avenue
- Crinklaw Lane
- Santa Susana Pass Road at the railroad tracks and at Box Canyon Road
Gov. Newsom secures federal aid
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state had secured federal firefighting funds to help suppress the fire through a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
"California is mobilizing resources to support Ventura County communities threatened by the Sandy Fire," Newsom said in a statement. "This activation will ensure responders have the support needed to continue protecting lives and homes as dangerous fire conditions persist."