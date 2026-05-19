Southern California's Sandy Fire in Simi Valley burns more than 1,300 acres with 5% containment

Crews are continuing to battle a brush fire dubbed the Sandy Fire burning in Simi Valley, which has grown to more than 1,300 acres on Tuesday morning.

Andrew Dowd, the Public Information Officer for the Ventura County Fire Department, said the fire has burned 1,386 acres. He described it as a "fast-moving, wind-driven fire" that began burning in the area near Sandy Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday.

Containment was at 5% as of 8:37 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

The Sandy Fire rages on a hill behind houses at a residential area in Simi Valley, California, on May 18, 2026. About 24,000 people in Simi Valley, 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles, are under mandatory evacuation orders as the Sandy Fire is "spreading dangerously fast" according to fire officials. Apu GOMES /AFP via Getty Images

Dowd said overnight firefighters were able to make significant progress due to the favorable weather and cooler temperatures. Crews provided structure protection and strengthened containment lines around the fire perimeter. He added that firefighters are preparing for forecasted winds, which are expected to increase later Tuesday morning and are being strategically positioned around the burn area to address potential flare-ups and hot spots.

He said one of the main goals for Tuesday is to reinforce existing control features.

More than 750 firefighters have been assigned to the fire, which sparked on Monday morning. The Simi Valley Police Department said around 10:17 a.m., they received a report that an individual "hit a rock with a tractor" near the 2600 block of Rudolph Drive, which sparked the fire.

Sgt. Rick Morton said when people are clearing large pieces of property, oftentimes they strike something not seen to the naked eye, which may cause whatever they're clearing to catch on fire.

Dowd said they are continuing to receive additional ground and air resources from other agencies across Southern California.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said that city officials were "closely monitoring" the fire and that the Los Angeles Fire Department had deployed some resources to support Ventura County crews.

Dowd said the fire destroyed one home. CBS LA spoke to neighbors near where the home was destroyed on Trickling Brook Court. They said the family who lived there had been there for decades.

Simi Valley, CA - May 18:A Ventura County Fire captain makes his way through a property that was lost in the wind-driven Sandy fire in Simi Valley on Monday, May 18, 2026. Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Kady Doody said they have a tight-knit community and look out for each other.

Aerial footage of the fire on Monday showed neighbors springing into action to help one another by loading animals into crates. Many used hoses to water down dry vegetation.

Residents thanked firefighters for their quick response.

"The first responders, they were here, they did the magic that they do," said Don Sullivan. "They've been doing a great job. I've been watching the drops; they are right on target."

Evacuation orders and warnings

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for more than 17,000 residents as crews continue to work on containment and assess damage according to the Ventura County Fire Department. More than 400 residents remain under evacuation warnings. Evacuation orders are in place for:

SIMI-32A

SIMI-33A

SIMI-34

SIMI-35

Santa Susana 01

Santa Susana 02

Cheeseboro 01

Burro Flats 01

Meyer Canyon 01

Bell Canyon 01

Bell Canyon 02

Bell Canyon 03

Bell Canyon 04

Bell Canyon 05

Evacuation warnings are also in place for Ventura County residents in:

Box Canyon 02

Box Canyon 03

Several other Los Angeles County zones were also placed under evacuation warnings, including:

WTH-U045

HID-C501

AGO-C304

CAL-C401

LAC-WOOLSEY

LAC-LAKEMANOR

CSB-U024

MTV-U048

LFD-0405

LFD-0469

LFD-0343

LFD-0295

LFD-0471

An emergency shelter has been established at the Rancho Santa Susana Community Park on 505 Los Angeles Avenue.

Small animal shelter: Simi Valley Animal Shelter, 670 W Los Angeles AvenueSimi Valley, CA 93065

Simi Valley Animal Shelter, 670 W Los Angeles AvenueSimi Valley, CA 93065 Large animal shelter: Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 E Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001

Simi Valley, CA - May 18:Ventura County does a water drop on the wind-driven Sandy fire in Simi Valley on Monday, May 18, 2026 where over 800 acres burned and threatened homes. Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Simi Valley Unified school closures

On Monday morning, the Simi Valley Unified School District said the fire was burning near several of its schools. Students from the Crestview Elementary School and Mountain View Elementary School were evacuated to Simi Valley High School by bus. The district said they were not told to evacuate, but chose to do so and immediately notified students.

At around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Simi Valley Unified School District officials said that with at least seven schools located in the evacuation zones, school would be canceled on all campuses and afterschool programs on Tuesday.

"We hope that by providing this early information, our families will be able to make appropriate arrangements for childcare tomorrow," a spokesperson for the district said. "We will evaluate the status of the Sandy Fire tomorrow afternoon and communicate again with staff and families about Wednesday's status."

Road closures

Ventura County firefighters have closed several roads to keep the public safe and to allow firefighting equipment to assist with the ongoing situation.

Bell Canyon Road in both directions from Overland Drive

Katherine Road at the railroad tracks

Oak Knolls at Southern Oaks Avenue

Crinklaw Lane

Santa Susana Pass Road at the railroad tracks and at Box Canyon Road

Gov. Newsom secures federal aid

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state had secured federal firefighting funds to help suppress the fire through a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"California is mobilizing resources to support Ventura County communities threatened by the Sandy Fire," Newsom said in a statement. "This activation will ensure responders have the support needed to continue protecting lives and homes as dangerous fire conditions persist."