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Sandy Fire burning in Simi Valley prompts mandatory evacuation orders

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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A brush fire dubbed the Sandy Fire, which is burning in Simi Valley, has prompted mandatory evacuations on Monday morning. 

The fire is burning near the 600 block of Sandy Avenue.

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Fire crews are battling the Sandy Fire in Simi Valley.  CBS LA

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations for the SIMI-33, SIMI-34 and SIMI-32 areas. An evacuation warning has been issued for SIMI-31, TOAK-06 and TOAK-07.

Aerial footage of the fire showed clouds of thick smoke filling the air and a structure engulfed in flames.

The Simi Valley Unified School District says the fire is burning near Hillside Middle School, Crestview Elementary School, Mountain View Elementary School and Hollow Hills Elementary School.

Due to the current air quality conditions, students are sheltering in place inside classrooms, and all outdoor activities have been suspended. 

"District and school staff are actively monitoring the situation in close coordination with local emergency personnel," the school district said. "We are prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice if emergency officials determine that it is necessary."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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