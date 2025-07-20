Brother of Pat Tillman arrested after fiery crash into San Jose post office, USPS says

The brother of the late NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger Pat Tillman is suspected of driving into a South San Jose post office early Sunday morning, officials said.

The fire happened just before 3 a.m. on the 6500 block of Crown Boulevard. According to the San Jose Fire Department, a vehicle crashed into the post office and caught fire.

The suspect arrested was identified as 44-year-old Richard Tillman, Pat's brother, according to U.S. Postal Inspector Matthew Norfleet.

Pat Tillman played four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before leaving the NFL and enlisting in the Army in 2002. He was killed in Afghanistan on April 22, 2004, at the age of 27. The Army originally told his family he had been killed by enemy fire when he charged up a hill to protect his fellow rangers. They later admitted he had actually been killed by friendly fire.

About 50 firefighters were sent to the scene after a second alarm was called, and the fire was knocked down around 4:30 a.m., the fire department said.

Investigators said the post office appears to be a total loss.

"It certainly seems like a possibility that this fire was intentionally set," Norfleet said. "Why anybody would do that, like I said, is beyond explanation."

The USPS said PO box customers and notice-left mail who use the Almaden station will have to go to the Willow Glen Post Office at 1750 Meridian Avenue, which will be open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Customers will need a photo ID for all mail pick-up.