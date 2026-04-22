Police called to Sherman Oaks home for yet another San Fernando Valley break-in

Los Angeles police were called to the scene of yet another San Fernando Valley break-in late Wednesday night.

Officers told CBS LA that they were dispatched to a home in the 5000 block of Matilija Avenue at around 9 p.m. after learning of an alleged break-in in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

They said that the homeowner called as he was watching three to four men inside of his home, which is currently under construction and vacant.

Police said nothing was taken from the home and did not disclose how they made entry. By the time they showed up, all of the suspects had already fled.

The incident marks yet another in what has been a string of more than a dozen break-ins and burglaries targeting homes throughout the San Fernando Valley, notably in Studio City, Sylmar, Sherman Oaks, Valley Glen and North Hollywood, among other neighborhoods in the area.

During a community meeting on Wednesday night, just hours before the latest break-in, police told residents that sophisticated and organized crews were targeting homes in the area due to the jewelry, money and high-end handbags they could steal.

Last week, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell both publicly stated that additional measures were being put into place to curb the repeat crimes, including increased patrols in the impacted areas.

Some residents have taken matters into their own hands, installing top-of-the-line security systems or other tactics to protect their homes, while others teamed up to keep an eye on their neighborhood, like the group of North Hollywood residents who turned their nightly dog walks into a surveillance operation.

LAPD officers urged residents to keep doors and windows locked, invest in lights and camera systems to help deter the burglars, and asked that anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to contact them immediately.