San Fernando Valley alleged serial postal robbery suspect arrested

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing mail carriers at gunpoint in the San Fernando Valley over an approximate two-month period.

From Dec. 3, 2025, to Feb. 22, 2026, Andranik Naghdalyan is accused of targeting United States Postal Service carriers in Studio City, Valley Village, and Sherman Oaks, in five separate incidents.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives say the suspect approached the carriers armed with a firearm and demanded their postal keys and electronic scanners. The suspect used a white Lexus during the robberies.

Andranik Naghdalyan LAPD

On Feb. 22, officers located and arrested Naghdalyan during a vehicle stop at the intersection of Tyrone Street and Hamlin Avenue in Van Nuys. During the arrest, evidence was recovered that linked him to the series of robberies, according to police.

The investigation was a coordinated effort between the Los Angeles Police Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service. Detectives believe there are additional victims of unreported robberies.

The incidents occurred at the following locations: