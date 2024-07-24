San Dimas woman allegedly kills wife and severely wounds mother-in-law with sword

A Los Angeles County woman has been arrested after she allegedly killed her wife and severely wounded her mother-in-law with a sword last week.

The incident happened after Weichien Huang, 44, and 47-year-old Chen Chen Fei started arguing at the intersection of Bassett Court and S. Huntington Drive in San Dimas. Huang allegedly attacked her wife with a sword at about 3:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Huang also swung the blade at her mother-in-law.

Despite suffering severe wounds, the mother-in-law wrestled the sword away from Huang and ran outside for help. Fei died at the scene. However, her mother survived and remains in a stable condition, according to detectives.

A sword was found near deputies at the scene. KCAL News

Detectives closed the intersection during the investigation. Investigators found a bloodied sword in the middle of the road, feet away from a large U-Haul truck.

Huang has been booked for murder.