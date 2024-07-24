Watch CBS News
Local News

San Dimas woman allegedly kills wife and severely wounds mother-in-law with sword

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A Los Angeles County woman has been arrested after she allegedly killed her wife and severely wounded her mother-in-law with a sword last week.

The incident happened after Weichien Huang, 44, and 47-year-old Chen Chen Fei started arguing at the intersection of Bassett Court and S. Huntington Drive in San Dimas. Huang allegedly attacked her wife with a sword at about 3:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Huang also swung the blade at her mother-in-law. 

Despite suffering severe wounds, the mother-in-law wrestled the sword away from Huang and ran outside for help. Fei died at the scene. However, her mother survived and remains in a stable condition, according to detectives. 

sword-in-sword-attack.jpg
A sword was found near deputies at the scene. KCAL News

Detectives closed the intersection during the investigation. Investigators found a bloodied sword in the middle of the road, feet away from a large U-Haul truck. 

Huang has been booked for murder. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.